GNAT Conference Demands Urgent Salary and Pension Reforms

President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Reverend Isaac Owusu, has called on government to review the Single Spine Pay Policy before year end, arguing that timely reform would significantly enhance salaries and overall conditions of service for workers. The appeal came during GNAT’s 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference held in Accra on Sunday, January 5, where President John Dramani Mahama assured delegates his administration stands ready to review the policy without delay.

President Mahama responded directly to concerns raised by organized labor regarding both salary structures and pension arrangements. He revealed that the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as leader of organized labor, had raised pension reform concerns with his administration. The president told Comrade Joshua Ansah and his team that government is prepared to put together a working team to examine the whole pension reform comprehensively and develop suggestions for improvement.

The president emphasized that the review aims to ensure everybody feels happy and secure going into retirement. He stressed that a safe and secure working environment is a must for workers across Ghana’s public sector. Mahama explained that when pension reforms were initially introduced, everyone was happy with Tier 2 and Tier 3 arrangements, but circumstances suggest the time has come to look at the system again.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced that government will review the three tier pension scheme to improve benefits for retirees. The minister’s commitment aligns with President Mahama’s pledge to ensure comprehensive review of pension policies guaranteeing secure and dignified retirement for workers. The reforms would address concerns that promised benefits under the current pension system have not materialized as initially envisioned when the structure was implemented.

Reverend Owusu expressed GNAT’s gratitude to President Mahama for multiple initiatives aimed at improving teacher welfare across Ghana. He specifically thanked the president for recent efforts to improve infrastructure in schools and the plan to recruit over 50,000 teachers this year. The GNAT president praised Mahama’s commitment to making the Teacher Dabre accommodation initiative for teachers come to fruition, ensuring educators have access to affordable housing.

Additional welfare measures drawing appreciation include the president’s quest to bring back tax waivers on vehicles and motorcycles for teachers. Reverend Owusu thanked Mahama for readiness to implement the deprived area allowance for teachers in 2026, compensating educators who work in remote or challenging locations. The GNAT leader expressed particular gratitude for the president’s recent directive regarding teachers holding the rank of deputy director for the past 10 years or more who were stagnated in their positions.

Under the new directive, deputy directors stagnated for a decade or longer will receive automatic promotion to the rank of Director 2, while those already at Director 2 will advance to Director 1 respectively. This administrative action addresses longstanding frustrations among senior educators whose career progression had been blocked despite years of service and competence. The promotions recognize experience and commitment while clearing bottlenecks in the teacher promotion system.

GNAT issued a stern warning that it will not hesitate to direct members to close down schools if attacks and assaults on teachers continue in communities across the country. According to the association, growing incidents of violence against teachers are disrupting the smooth running of education and creating unsafe working environments for educators. GNAT insists teachers deserve protection and respect and will take firm action if their safety is not guaranteed.

President Mahama strongly condemned the alleged settlement of an assault case involving a teacher by students of Kade Senior High School. Last year, video emerged on social media showing students brutally assaulting a teacher who reportedly denied them an opportunity to cheat during their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The footage sparked nationwide outrage about student violence and erosion of respect for educators.

However, it emerged that parents of the students reached an amicable settlement of the case after it was reported to police. Speaking at the GNAT conference, President Mahama expressed disappointment at how the matter concluded. He recounted seeing the video of what he believed was a mathematics teacher being beaten because he refused to allow students to cheat while invigilating. The president noted that the students displayed a sense of entitlement, questioning why the teacher would not permit them to cheat.

Mahama expressed dismay that after the matter went to the police station, parents of the students went and said they settled the matter amicably. The president questioned how assault, which constitutes a criminal act, could be handled through simple settlement between parties. When his office inquired further, police indicated the teacher was compensated and chose not to press charges anymore, explaining why the case did not proceed through the justice system.

The president argued that the erring students should have received some form of punishment regardless of compensation paid. He suggested that at minimum, the children should have been booked and taken through the legal process. Even if nothing else happened, Mahama said they should have been bonded to be of good behavior for a period of time so everyone would believe justice had been done. Simply having parents pay compensation will encourage others to commit similar offenses, according to the president.

Mahama assured GNAT that regarding assaults on teachers, he stands with them 100 percent and his administration will deal with the problem decisively. The president’s strong stance reflects recognition that teacher safety is fundamental to education quality and that allowing violence against educators undermines the entire education system. His commitment signals that perpetrators will face consequences rather than escaping through informal settlements that fail to address the seriousness of such crimes.

The assault issue highlights broader concerns about discipline, respect, and security within Ghana’s education system. Teachers report increasing challenges maintaining classroom authority as students and parents sometimes challenge their decisions and actions. The reluctance of some teachers to enforce examination rules stems partly from fear of violent retaliation, potentially compromising examination integrity across the education sector.

GNAT’s threat to shut down schools represents the association’s determination to protect members from physical harm. The union argues that teachers cannot effectively perform their duties if they fear assault from students or community members. Previous instances of teacher attacks in various communities have gone unpunished or resulted in minimal consequences, emboldening potential attackers and leaving educators vulnerable.

The Single Spine Salary Structure was introduced in 2010 under the late President John Evans Atta Mills to create a distinct pay plan whereby employees in similar grades receive equal compensation regardless of ministry, department, or agency. The system aimed to harmonize public sector pay and eliminate disparities that existed when different government entities negotiated salaries independently. However, lack of discipline in maintaining the structure over recent years has reintroduced vast disparities the policy sought to eliminate.

President Mahama noted during a September 2025 media encounter that groups capable of striking most frequently secured additional wage increases compared to workers who did not engage in industrial action. This situation created new inequalities within the public service, with some categories of workers feeling disadvantaged by how the Single Spine has been implemented. Teachers particularly feel they continue bearing the brunt of inadequate remuneration despite their critical role in national development.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko, emphasized that fairness in pay must extend across all sectors of government service. He insisted nobody should face disadvantage because they work in Ghana Education Service or Ghana Health Service rather than other public institutions. Tanko stated that if systems exist to improve worker conditions, organized labor supports their implementation but stressed the urgent need for real solutions rather than prolonged discussions.

The government and organized labor signed an agreement on November 9, 2025, approving a 9 percent salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year. The deal also included a 9 percent upward adjustment in the national daily minimum wage, moving it from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77 effective January 1 to December 31, 2026. However, the 9 percent increase represents the lowest salary increment in nearly a decade.

TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9 percent increment but urged government to avoid introducing new taxes or tariff hikes that could erode the benefits. He called on government to honor all commitments made during negotiations to protect workers’ welfare and maintain living standards. The call reflects concerns that gains from salary increases could be quickly negated by rising costs of goods and services.

Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson commended organized labor for their cooperation during negotiations, describing their approach as patriotic and constructive. He stated that the salary increment aligns with broader government efforts to consolidate economic recovery following difficult times characterized by high inflation and interest rates. The minister noted that both indicators have declined and that government continues working to reduce inflation from its current level to ease burdens on Ghanaians.

The GNAT conference provided a platform for frank dialogue between teachers and government about challenges facing the education sector. Beyond salary and pension concerns, delegates discussed infrastructure deficits, teaching and learning materials shortages, and professional development opportunities. The association emphasized that addressing these issues holistically is necessary to ensure quality education delivery across Ghana.

President Mahama’s attendance at the conference and direct engagement with teacher concerns signals his administration’s recognition of education’s centrality to national development. Teachers constitute one of Ghana’s largest public sector workforces, and their welfare directly impacts education quality affecting millions of students. The president’s commitments on salary review, pension reform, recruitment, housing, and safety address multiple dimensions of teacher welfare.

Implementation of promised reforms will be closely monitored by GNAT and broader organized labor. Previous governments have made similar commitments without following through comprehensively, leading to skepticism among public sector workers. The Mahama administration faces the challenge of demonstrating through concrete actions that this time will be different and that workers’ patience and patriotism will be rewarded with meaningful improvements.

The conference concluded with renewed commitment from both government and GNAT to work collaboratively toward improving teacher welfare and education quality. However, GNAT made clear that while teachers remain willing partners in national development, they will not compromise on fundamental issues of fair compensation, safe working conditions, and respect for their profession. The association’s warning about school closures if attacks continue underscores that teacher welfare is non negotiable.