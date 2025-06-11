GNAFF set to organize national delegate congress on 11th and 12th July, 2025

Report by Ben LARYEA

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) will hold its 8th National Delegate Congress on 11th and 12th July, 2025 at the Pentecost Convention, Brofoyedu in Kumasi to elect new officers for the Association.

The respective positions are President, 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Treasure, National Financial Secretary, National Organizer, Deputy National Organizer, National Women’s Organizer and 2 other copted members.

The Association core mandate is to operate as the month piece for farmers and fishermen with the primary objective of collaborating with government to boost agriculture production across the country as well as build a united front for farmers and fishermen well – being.

At a new conference in Accra, the GNAFF Consultant Mr. Francis Opai Tetteh said the Association is confronted with challenges including gross disregard to the constitution of the Association by some leaders, mismanagement of resources, unauthorized sale of assets, administrative lapses, poor membership drive, low financial base among others.

It is in these regard that the Association is taking pragmatic steps to appoint a consultant to reorganise, rebrand and reposition the Association to enable it become vibrant and reap the needed gains in the agriculture space.

He said the reorganization team and the Northern Regional Executive Committee will hold a Regional Conference on 14th June, 2025 to elect new officers adding that they will successfully elected 1,827 officers for the 261 MMDAs and 128 officers for the 16 regions in the country.

“The affable consultant and the national reorganization team embarked on a nationwide mobilization of old and new members as 1,715 executive committee members have been sworn into office for the 245 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and 120 executive committee members for 15 regions across the country,” he said.

How however expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, in the framers and agriculture value chain for their immence and unwavering commitments towards the growth and development of the Association.