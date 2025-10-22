GNAAP President Challenges New Board to Ignite ADR Revolution in Ghana

The President of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP), Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, has issued a powerful challenge to the newly inaugurated Board of Directors, urging them to tap into the association’s vast potential and avoid letting its progress slow “from an eagle to a snail.”

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Board recently, Mr. Owusu-Koranteng emphasised the critical role of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Ghana’s justice system.

He highlighted that traditional, peace-building conflict resolution methods have historically fostered a more supportive society than the often acrimonious and expensive adversarial court system.

“GNAAP, as the torchbearer of ADR in Ghana, has a great responsibility to provide outstanding leadership to maintain its trail-blazing golden status globally,” the President stated.

In a passionate and personal appeal, Mr. Owusu-Koranteng revealed his own dormant ambition to establish a private ADR practice, a dream he said, was currently in a “comatose condition” with its registration documents “sleeping peacefully” in his archives.

He directly tasked the new Board to “resurrect” this dream and similar initiatives for its members, declaring his desire to be among the first to benefit.

The President of GNAAP expressed strong confidence in the new directors, noting his familiarity with their capabilities and challenging them to exceed expectations. He also paid a special tribute to Mr. Alex Nartey, whom he credited as the God-used foundation-setter of GNAAP, sharing a personal testimony of how their meeting transformed his own family’s engagement with the profession.

Concluding with a national call to action, Owusu-Koranteng appealed to the Government of Ghana to invest in promoting ADR, underscoring its potential for tremendous contributions to peace-building and national development.