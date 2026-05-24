GN Savings To Reopen First Branch In Elmina

GN Savings and Loans will reopen its first branch in Elmina as part of a phased return, founder Papa Kwesi Nduom said, days after a court restored its licence.

Nduom, president of Groupe Nduom, announced the plan on Saturday at the third congregation and fifth matriculation ceremony of the NDUOM School of Business and Technology.

“Step by step, we will get those branches opened over a period of time,” he said, adding that the company would rebuild with renewed confidence.

The Court of Appeal restored the licence on Thursday, setting aside an earlier High Court ruling that had upheld the closure during Ghana’s banking sector cleanup. The panel also ordered the return of seized assets and directed the receiver to hand control of the company back to its former leadership.

GN Savings and Loans was one of several institutions affected by the cleanup, which authorities said aimed to strengthen the financial system and tighten regulatory compliance. Before its closure, the company had built one of the country’s largest branch networks, serving rural communities, traders and small businesses.

Nduom said the reopening would be gradual and focused on restoring customer confidence after years of disruption.

The path back is not yet clear, however. The Bank of Ghana has not said whether it will appeal, and analysts note that resuming operations after years under receivership, including the disposal of assets, could prove difficult. Regulators have also yet to outline how a restored institution would return to the sector.