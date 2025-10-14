GMB’s Helena BaabaBotchway Called to the Bar

Helena BaabaBotchway, known on stage as Baaba, the 2017 1st runner-up of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, was among the 824 new lawyers called to the bar last Friday.

Baaba stood out as one of the best contestants during her time at GMB, representing the Central Region with charm, poise, and a rich display of her region’s culture, which ultimately earned her the coveted position.

Before her pageantry career, Baaba was a dedicated mental health advocate, passionately working to promote awareness and support in this critical area. She also served as an adolescent health rights mentor, guiding young people towards healthier choices and empowerment.

Baaba completed her basic education at Deyoungsters International School and continued her secondary education at Krobo Girls Senior High School. Her passion for healthcare led her to enroll at the Nursing Training College in Pantang, where she trained as a Mental Health Nurse and began her nursing career in 2013.

She furthered her academic journey by studying at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and then at MountCrest University College, where she earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). Baaba completed the Professional Law Course at the Ghana School of Law, culminating in her being called to the bar as a Barrister and Solicitor on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Her unique blend of nursing and legal expertise equips her to effectively address health and social issues affecting Ghanaians.

Her call to the bar was met with widespread applause, especially after TV3 shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “Congratulations to Baaba, GMB 2017 1st Runner-Up, on being called to the bar. Beauty, brains, and brilliance you continue to inspire with every milestone. We’re so proud of you.”