GMA President Threatens Electoral Action Against Galamsey-Tolerant Politicians

Ghana’s medical professionals have escalated their campaign against illegal mining by threatening to mobilize voters against political leaders who fail to combat the galamsey menace with decisive action.

Dr Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), delivered a stark warning to politicians during an interview with Citi News on Thursday, September 18, 2025, declaring that electoral accountability represents the medical profession’s most powerful weapon against government inaction.

“When the GMA asked political parties to declare their positions and sign a pact, we wanted clarity on where they stand,” Dr Serebour explained, emphasizing that traditional advocacy methods have proven insufficient against the escalating health crisis caused by illegal mining operations.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) president criticized the effectiveness of strike actions, arguing that politicians only respond to the threat of losing power at the ballot box. His comments signal a strategic shift from professional negotiations to direct political confrontation over environmental health policies.

The Association has intensified its involvement in the anti-galamsey campaign specifically to protect public health and reduce preventable disease burdens across mining communities. Dr Serebour emphasized that contaminated water sources and respiratory illnesses linked to illegal mining activities create unsustainable pressure on Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

Recent coalition estimates suggest that approximately 20 million Ghanaians face potential loss of access to clean water due to galamsey operations, with water tariffs potentially rising by 280 percent, imposing severe economic hardship on ordinary citizens.

The medical association’s electoral strategy represents a departure from traditional physician advocacy, with Dr Serebour acknowledging that sustained strikes prove impractical while political pressure offers more tangible results. His approach reflects growing frustration among healthcare professionals who witness firsthand the health consequences of environmental degradation.

Beyond immediate water contamination concerns, GMA leadership has previously warned about increased cancer rates and genetic malfunction cases if galamsey activities continue unchecked. These long-term health implications drive the association’s determination to hold political leaders accountable through voter mobilization.

The timing of Dr Serebour’s ultimatum coincides with broader civil society pressure on Ghana’s leadership to address illegal mining comprehensively. The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey recently called on President John Dramani Mahama to reaffirm his commitment to tackling the escalating crisis.

Dr Serebour’s leadership on this issue has not been without controversy within medical circles. Past disagreements over strike participation led to internal challenges to his presidency, though he maintains that protecting public health requires pragmatic political engagement rather than symbolic protests.

The Association plans to expand nationwide campaigns highlighting the connection between environmental policies and health outcomes, with particular focus on areas where illegal mining operations directly threaten community welfare. This approach aims to transform galamsey from an environmental issue into a clear public health emergency requiring immediate political response.

As Ghana approaches future electoral cycles, the medical profession’s threat to influence voting patterns based on galamsey action represents a significant escalation in professional advocacy, potentially reshaping how political leaders prioritize environmental health policies.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), established in 1958, represents physicians, surgeons, and dentists throughout Ghana’s ten regions, giving Dr Serebour’s electoral ultimatum considerable potential impact on voter behavior across affected communities.