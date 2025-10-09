Global Trade Grows as Developing Economies Drive Expansion

Global trade expanded by approximately $500 billion during the first half of 2025, driven primarily by developing economies and South-South trade flows despite persistent policy volatility and geopolitical tensions, according to the latest UN Trade and Development report released Wednesday.

The value of global trade rose 2.5% quarter over quarter in the second quarter alone, with both goods and services posting strong growth. Barring major disruptions in the final months of 2025, world trade appears on track to surpass its 2024 record of $33 trillion, representing continued expansion despite challenging conditions.

Growth in the second quarter was driven primarily by developing economies, supported by rising South-South trade, according to UNCTAD’s October Global Trade Update. Weak United States trade performance weighed on the global average, though overall momentum remained positive across most regions and sectors.

The manufacturing sector continues anchoring global trade expansion, with electronics leading growth patterns. Hybrid and electric vehicles are driving automotive trade increases, reflecting both technological transitions in the transportation sector and shifting consumer preferences toward cleaner mobility options. These sectors demonstrate how innovation and sustainability considerations increasingly shape international commerce.

Services trade rebounded strongly after a sluggish first quarter, with transport and travel components posting particularly robust gains. UNCTAD projects services trade will accelerate sharply to around 4% growth in the third quarter, while goods trade is expected to expand by approximately 2.5% quarter over quarter.

The divergent performance between developing and developed economies marks a notable shift from recent patterns. Developing economies, which faced headwinds in late 2024 with imports contracting 1% and South-South trade falling by similar margins in the third quarter, have regained momentum through 2025’s first half.

South-South trade, commerce between developing nations, has emerged as a crucial driver of global expansion. Between 2007 and 2023, South-South trade more than doubled from $2.3 trillion to $5.6 trillion, signaling new opportunities for developing economies to diversify trading partners and reduce dependence on traditional developed country markets.

This trading pattern offers developing nations several advantages. Trade between developing countries is largely within regions, spurring manufacturing capacity and leaving economies less vulnerable to external shocks from distant markets. Regional integration strengthens as neighboring countries deepen commercial relationships, creating more resilient supply chains and economic linkages.

However, challenges persist despite overall positive trends. Global imbalances in goods trade, which had widened in recent quarters, narrowed somewhat in the second quarter of 2025, though persistent deficits and surpluses continue characterizing international commerce. These imbalances create tensions around currency valuations, trade policies, and economic sustainability.

Policy uncertainty remains a significant headwind. Trade policy unpredictability is reshaping global commerce not just through tariffs or geopolitical tensions but through the costs and market disruptions caused by unclear or frequently changing rules. The uncertainty drives up costs, rattles markets, and hits developing economies hardest.

Import data from the United States in the first half of 2025 shows that volatility has been far more pronounced for imports originating from developing and least developed countries compared to those from advanced economies. This disparity illustrates how policy uncertainty’s burden falls unevenly, with vulnerable economies bearing disproportionate impacts.

The manufacturing sector’s continued strength reflects several factors. Global supply chains, while undergoing some restructuring, remain deeply integrated across borders. Demand for electronics continues growing as digitalization accelerates across economies. The automotive sector’s electric vehicle transition creates new trade flows in batteries, components, and finished vehicles, even as traditional internal combustion engine trade patterns shift.

Electronics trade encompasses everything from smartphones and computers to industrial automation equipment and consumer electronics. The sector’s health indicates continued technology adoption and infrastructure investment across global markets, though competitive dynamics remain intense with ongoing tensions around technology transfers, intellectual property, and market access.

The automotive industry’s transformation toward electric and hybrid vehicles creates both opportunities and challenges for different countries. Nations with established automotive manufacturing capacity must adapt production lines and supply chains. Countries rich in battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths gain new strategic importance. And markets adopting electric vehicles most quickly shape where manufacturers direct investment and innovation resources.

Services trade’s rebound following first quarter weakness suggests underlying demand remains robust despite various headwinds. Transport services benefit from goods trade growth, as merchandise must move between production and consumption locations. Travel services recovery reflects continued normalization of international mobility following pandemic disruptions, though patterns differ significantly across regions.

Financial services, business process outsourcing, information technology services, and other professional services categories continue expanding as companies source specialized capabilities globally. Digital platforms enable service delivery across borders with fewer constraints than historically characterized services trade, though regulatory frameworks struggle keeping pace with technological capabilities.

Looking ahead, UNCTAD emphasizes that continued resilience through 2025’s second half depends on policy clarity, geoeconomic stability, and avoiding major shocks. Freight indices have rebounded from early 2025 lows, suggesting logistics capacity and demand remain reasonably balanced. Regional integration efforts across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and other developing regions continue strengthening.

Yet risks persist. Geopolitical tensions could escalate, disrupting established trading relationships. Major economies might implement protectionist measures that trigger retaliatory responses and trade wars. Financial instability or currency crises could undermine import capacity in vulnerable economies. Climate-related disasters might disrupt production or transportation infrastructure.

For developing countries, the current environment presents both opportunities and imperatives. Strong South-South trade growth creates space for diversifying beyond traditional dependence on developed country markets. Manufacturing sector expansion enables economic upgrading and employment generation. However, capitalizing on opportunities requires investments in infrastructure, trade facilitation, quality standards, and regional integration mechanisms.

The gap between developing and advanced economies’ trade performance suggests shifting global economic dynamics. As emerging markets grow and middle classes expand, consumer demand increasingly originates in developing countries rather than concentrating solely in wealthy nations. This demographic and economic rebalancing fundamentally reshapes where companies produce, invest, and sell.