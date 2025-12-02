Global Study Links Factory Farming to Shorter Lifespans

Factory farming reduces human lifespans by an average of 1.8 years per person globally while accelerating environmental damage, according to research released this week by World Animal Protection.

The Factory Farming Index (FFI), described as the first comprehensive attempt to quantify widespread harm from industrial animal agriculture, examined production data showing 76 billion factory farmed animals worldwide in 2020. Four countries produce nearly half of all intensively farmed chickens, pigs, and cows: China, Brazil, the United States, and Indonesia.

The highest per capita consuming nations include Israel, Panama, Belarus, and Qatar, where residents consume an estimated ten factory farmed animals annually each, according to the study released Monday.

The research identified three primary mechanisms through which factory farming shortens human lives. Antibiotic resistance emerged as the most significant threat, with 66,000 tonnes of antibiotics administered to factory farmed chickens, pigs, and cows annually, double the amount used in human medicine globally.

These antibiotics are routinely given to healthy animals to compensate for crowded, unsanitary conditions rather than to treat illness. The practice accelerates development of drug resistant bacteria that contaminate food, water, and surrounding environments.

Pulmonary disease represents the second major health impact. Factory farms emit ammonia, nitrous oxide, and fine particulate matter from concentrated animal waste, creating respiratory hazards particularly for workers and nearby residents. The third factor involves excess consumption of red and processed meat, which research links to colorectal cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, kidney disease, and potentially dementia.

“This means that even if you don’t consume factory farmed animal products, the system is likely reducing your lifespan through the antibiotic resistance and particulate emissions it causes,” the study states.

Environmental consequences of factory farming extend beyond human health impacts. The global agrifood system generates approximately 29.7 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, with industrial animal agriculture representing a major contributor. Water pollution from factory farming accounts for roughly 25 percent of human caused nitrogen and phosphorus contamination.

The industry withdraws 14 percent of all human freshwater globally, consuming 530 trillion litres annually. Cropland equivalent to India’s total area, some 350 million hectares, grows animal feed rather than food for direct human consumption.

Animal welfare data reveals dramatically shortened lifespans hidden within factory farming systems. Globally, farmed chickens live just 5 percent of their potential lifespan, while pigs reach only 4 percent of natural longevity. In the United States, these figures drop to 1.3 percent for chickens, as brief as 35 days, and 3 percent for pigs at 160 days.

Cows experience somewhat longer productive lives due to dairy production demands. However, 74 percent of factory farmed animals are produced in countries lacking slaughter legislation or where slaughter without stunning remains permitted.

Tricia Croasdell, Chief Executive Officer of World Animal Protection, emphasized the interconnection between animal welfare and human wellbeing. “This research is clear: in order to achieve a better quality of life for people, we need a better quality of life for animals. This ultimately means prioritising plant based diets, ending factory farming, and reducing the environmental impact that we are all facing if we don’t act,” Croasdell stated.

The organization advocates transitioning toward equitable, humane, and sustainable food systems. Recommended changes include expanding plant based foods in global diets while supporting small scale producers who prioritize animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Any remaining animal farming should meet elevated standards for welfare, environmental protection, and human health, according to the report.

The Factory Farming Index measured performance across multiple indicators, allowing comparison between countries and production systems. While improving animal welfare can strengthen national performance in the index, researchers concluded the only lasting solution requires moving away from factory farming entirely.

The International Labour Organization recognized safe and healthy working environments as a fundamental right in 2022, elevating workplace conditions to the same status as freedom of association and elimination of forced labor. The Factory Farming Index findings suggest industrial agriculture practices create health risks extending far beyond farm boundaries, affecting global populations regardless of dietary choices.