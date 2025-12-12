GLOBAL STAR AMAARAE BRINGS ‘THE BLACKOUT’ HOME TO ACCRA

After a year that saw her make history on global stages, Ghanaian-American trailblazer Amaarae is coming home. On 18 December 2025, the internationally acclaimed artist will cap off her “Black Star” world tour with a one-night-only event: “The Blackout: Amaarae Homecoming Concert” at The Underbridge Annex in Accra.

The concert is set to be an immersive, end-of-year experience, fusing Amaarae’s signature genre-bending sound with captivating visual art and performance. In a powerful nod to the roots that first championed her, Amaarae has partnered with Ghana’s own iMullar Sound System. This collaboration signals a union between Amaarae’s global domination and iMullar Sound System, the events collective that has been instrumental in shaping Accra’s electronic, alternative, and experimental soundscape and has successfully created credible spaces for DJs, selectors, and music enthusiasts. iMullar will co-curate a dedicated lineup of local and regional DJs, including TMSKDJ, DJ OJ, Kofi Kayy, and DJ Baaba, with additional heavy-hitters to be announced soon.

“The Blackout” is designed to be a bridge across generations of Ghanaian music. While Amaarae’s global ascent has seen her light up major festivals like Coachella, where she made history as the first Ghanaian female artist to perform, this night is dedicated to the legends who paved her way.

Attendees can expect surprise guest performers, including iconic Ghanaian musicians who have shaped her sonic identity, promising a rich tapestry of the past, present, and future of Ghanaian music.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 18th December 2025

Venue: The Underbridge Annex, East Legon, Accra

Time: Start Time of 7pm

Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets via The Blackout, Amaarae music powered by iMullar. In-person ticket sales will also be available at The Republic Bar, Osu.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Amaarae’s “The Blackout” is poised to be the most significant end-of-year cultural event in Accra, marking the successful grand finale of her international “Black Star” tour. Beyond the music, this event provides a powerful narrative on Ghana’s continued emergence as a global tastemaker and the success of its artists on the international stage. Media are encouraged to focus on the cultural and historical significance of this homecoming—the global star returning to the city that created her. High-resolution press images and interview opportunities are available upon request.