Global South Science Leaders Honor Excellence at Rio Conference

More than 300 leading scientists from over 60 countries gathered in Rio de Janeiro this week to celebrate developing world research achievements and chart the future of science in emerging economies, culminating in the announcement of prestigious awards recognizing groundbreaking work from Ethiopia to Zimbabwe.

The 17th TWAS General Conference concluded Thursday after four days of programming that brought together researchers, policymakers, and institutional leaders from across the global South. The event, held under the theme “Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation for Global Development,” showcased research addressing artificial intelligence, global health, and sustainable development challenges.

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), a global merit based science academy headquartered in Trieste, Italy, and administered as a UNESCO Programme Unit, organized the conference in partnership with the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (BAS). The gathering provided a platform for TWAS Young Affiliates to present their research alongside established scientific leaders.

In her closing remarks, TWAS President Quarraisha Abdool Karim acknowledged the unprecedented challenges currently facing science and humanity while thanking participants including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who delivered a video message, and Guatemalan Vice President Karin Herrera. “We’ve had some amazingly inspiring and rich scientific discussions through presentations,” Abdool Karim said. “We’ve also had some incredible opportunities to network with old friends and also make new friends.”

BAS President Helena Nader emphasized scientists’ obligation to engage with societal issues beyond their laboratories. “I want to thank each one of you, and take this message back home: fight for the rights of humanity,” Nader told attendees.

The conference’s centerpiece came with the formal presentation of the 2025 TWAS Apex Award to Luiz Davidovich, a quantum physicist and emeritus professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. The award, marking its 20th anniversary this year, carries a monetary prize of USD 100,000 along with a medal and certificate. It focuses on quantum science and technology in 2025, coinciding with the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology recognizing a century since quantum mechanics’ initial development.

The award cites Davidovich “for his contributions to theoretical advances and groundbreaking experiments in quantum optics and quantum information, and for his worldwide leadership in the area of quantum science.” In his medal lecture, which formed part of the official IYQ celebrations, Davidovich walked the audience through 100 years of quantum mechanics leading to modern technologies including brain scanning, advanced lasers, atomic clocks, improved solar panels, and quantum computers.

Five additional awards announced at the meeting highlighted exceptional achievements across the developing world. Adey Feleke Desta of Ethiopia received the 2025 TWAS Samira Omar Innovation for Sustainability Award for her work safeguarding water environments from contamination and advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. “Receiving the Samira Omar Award is a powerful affirmation of science driven by local challenges and global impact,” Desta said.

Fatouma Mohamed Abdoul Latif of Djibouti won the 2025 TWAS Abdool Karim Award in Biological Sciences for pioneering research on natural substances with health and environmental applications, along with her leadership advancing STEM and international scientific collaborations in Djibouti.

Gift Mehlana of Zimbabwe received the 2025 TWAS Atta ur Rahman Award in Chemistry for developing porous materials as support platforms for biological and chemical catalysts. “Being awarded the TWAS Atta ur Rahman Award in Chemistry is a proud and humbling achievement,” Mehlana said, noting it affirms his dedication to scientific excellence while enhancing Midlands State University’s international profile.

Kanishka Biswas of India secured the 2025 TWAS CAS Young Scientists Award for Frontier Science in the Physical Sciences for pioneering research in inorganic solid state chemistry, specifically developing new metal chalcogenide compounds with outstanding thermoelectric performance.

Angelina Mwesige Kakooza of Uganda received the 2025 TWAS Fayzah M. Al Kharafi Award in Medical Sciences for her research on neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and nodding syndrome, along with advancing policy, research mentorship, and community interventions enhancing children’s health. “This award highlights the importance of neurodevelopmental disorders which are a great health problem worldwide, often diagnosed late and treated poorly,” Kakooza said.

TWAS Executive Director Marcelo Knobel emphasized the conference’s significance in bringing together diverse voices in science. “This kind of event is truly special, because of the vast and diverse voices in science it brings together and for the opportunity to show the world the excellent level of scientific research they are conducting in the global South,” he said.

To mark the Academy’s 40th anniversary, TWAS released a new book celebrating four decades of supporting science in developing countries, available through the organization’s website.

The conference demonstrated how scientific excellence increasingly transcends geographic and economic boundaries, with researchers from resource constrained settings making fundamental contributions to fields from quantum physics to public health. Whether these awards translate into sustained support for developing world science, or remain symbolic gestures in a research landscape still dominated by wealthy nations, will become clearer in coming years.