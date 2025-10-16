Global Public Debt Could Hit Record High by 2029

The International Monetary Fund has issued a stark warning that the world is heading toward an unprecedented debt crisis, with global public debt projected to exceed 100 percent of global GDP by 2029, the highest level since 1948 in the aftermath of World War II.

The IMF’s Fiscal Monitor, released Wednesday during the 2025 Annual Meetings in Washington, reveals that debt prospects and risks have deteriorated further since April. The report warns that risks are tilted toward debt accumulating even faster, with a 5 percent probability that debt could reach 124 percent of GDP by 2029.

Vitor Gaspar, Director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, cautioned that many major economies including Canada, China, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US have public debt greater than or projected to grow over 100 percent of GDP. These advanced economies typically enjoy more flexibility thanks to deep sovereign bond markets and broad policy choices, resulting in moderate or low fiscal risk ratings.

By contrast, emerging and low income countries face a tougher reality. Despite their debt often below 60 percent of GDP, many face limited policy options and funding access, with 55 countries assessed at high or distressed levels of fiscal risk. Even moderate borrowing can become unsustainable due to higher interest costs and weaker revenue bases.

It’s not only the size of debt but also the cost, Gaspar emphasized during the press briefing. From the global financial crisis through the COVID period, ever lower interest rates accompanied rising debt, leading to an overall stable interest burden on budgets. However, the situation has changed dramatically.

Interest rate increases have raised funding costs and strained budgets, with interest spending estimated to increase to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2025 from 2 percent in 2020, and projected to continue rising through the end of the decade.

The IMF is urging governments to rethink fiscal policy, focusing not just on how much they spend but how they spend it. Gaspar explained that fiscal prudence doesn’t necessarily mean cutting budgets, but instead reallocating spending toward areas that boost long term growth and productivity.

Shifting budget composition toward growth friendly areas like education and infrastructure can increase the economy’s productive capacity and improve growth prospects, he said. Such investments strengthen a country’s ability to repay debt and create fiscal space for social protection and crisis response.

For developing economies, the warning carries particular urgency. Rising global interest rates have made borrowing more expensive, while local currencies continue weakening against the U.S. dollar. This combination is squeezing national budgets and forcing painful trade offs between servicing debt and funding essential services like healthcare, education and food security programs.

Gaspar noted that financial asset valuations are stretched and that among adverse scenarios, the most concerning is one where fiscal financial feedback loops dominate the propagation mechanism of an initial liquidity disturbance. He warned that starting from too high deficits and debt, the persistence of spending above tax revenues will push debt to ever higher heights, threatening sustainability and financial stability.

The IMF has repeatedly cautioned that without reforms to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, improve spending efficiency and attract long term investment, many nations could face renewed debt distress similar to what followed the pandemic.

As the decade nears its midpoint, the Fund is calling for a global recommitment to fiscal responsibility, particularly among governments that used large scale borrowing to cushion their economies during COVID-19. Countries need to rebuild buffers now to prepare for future shocks, whether from climate change, conflict or commodity price swings.

Gaspar urged policymakers to pursue fiscal discipline, strengthen transparency and focus on spending that fuels growth rather than consumption. The solutions lie in improving growth prospects and strengthening trust in government, with better governance and institutions being key, as they support both public trust and economic growth.

Public spending pressures come from defense to response to natural disasters, while at the same time there’s considerable resistance to higher taxes. This creates a difficult political environment for fiscal consolidation.

The challenge ahead is not just to manage debt, but to make sure public finances become tools for resilience and opportunity, Gaspar said during the briefing.

If governments heed that advice, the IMF believes it’s still possible to avert a full blown global debt crisis. But without decisive action, the world could soon find itself facing the heaviest public debt burden in more than seven decades, a weight that could slow growth, weaken economies and limit progress for years to come.

The timing of the warning is significant. Rising debt servicing costs are adding pressure to government budgets, along with increasing defense spending and aging populations. These structural pressures aren’t temporary shocks but represent fundamental shifts in the fiscal landscape.

For many emerging markets and low income countries, the path forward requires expanding domestic fiscal space through strengthening tax administration, rationalizing subsidies, broadening the revenue base and adopting digital tools. The alternative is watching fiscal space shrink while debt burdens grow, creating a vicious cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to escape.

The IMF’s message is clear: act now while there’s still room to maneuver, or risk facing a debt crisis that could define the rest of the decade and beyond.