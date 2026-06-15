Global Ore Asks Wassa Fiase Chiefs to Help Clear Galamsey from Concession

Global (Ghana) Ore Industries Limited has asked traditional leaders of the Wassa Fiase Paramountcy to help remove illegal miners from its Abosso Bompieso gold concession, where the company holds a mining lease it obtained in December 2024 but has struggled to access parts of the land.

General Manager Joseph Yankson Forbah Jnr told chiefs and queen mothers during a courtesy call that portions of the concession remain occupied by galamsey operators who see the project as a threat to their livelihoods. He appealed to traditional leaders to help create the conditions for legal operations to proceed.

The Abosso Bompieso concession sits within Ghana’s Western Region, in the same Tarkwa-Prestea-Abosso gold belt that has been mined since at least the early twentieth century and supports some of West Africa’s largest producing gold mines. Forbah Jnr said the specific concession has a recorded mining history dating to the 1930s and has passed through several owners before Global Ore acquired it under a 17 year mining lease.

The company plans to build a processing facility incorporating crushing, milling, classification, leaching, thickening and gold recovery systems, alongside a tailings storage facility designed to contain mining waste while allowing the recovery and reuse of water and chemicals. Operations are expected to start at an initial capacity of around 300 tonnes per day before being scaled progressively to approximately 5,000 tonnes per day through a combination of open pit and underground mining.

Forbah Jnr said employing people from host communities is a stated priority, with a community committee to be set up to manage local recruitment. The company’s social responsibility programme is intended to cover education, healthcare, water and sanitation, skills development and scholarships, with additional livelihood schemes in agriculture, livestock and fish farming planned for surrounding communities.

Daniel K. Eshun, Community Relations Coordinator at the Minerals Commission’s Takoradi office, attended the engagement and stressed the importance of community buy-in to the project’s viability. “We cannot overlook the role of traditional authorities,” he said. He disclosed that earlier stakeholder engagements had met with resistance, including disruptions from some youth in the area, prompting intensified consultations. He maintained that Global Ore has met its legal obligations and should be allowed to carry out its approved work.

Queen Mother Nana Abena Kunadjoa II urged the company to prioritise employment for local residents once operations begin. She also appealed to Global Ore to release a portion of its concession for community mining, and acknowledged that trust-building would be central to resolving the current access difficulties.

The company had already engaged the Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for the area before the Wassa Fiase visit, and further community consultations are ongoing.