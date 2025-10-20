Global Oil Surplus Signals Downward Pressure on Ghana Pump Prices

A billion-barrel glut floating on tankers worldwide is creating the conditions for fuel prices to fall further at Ghana’s pumps, provided the cedi remains stable and the nation’s pricing mechanisms function efficiently. The global oil surplus marks a significant shift that should benefit Ghana, a net fuel importer, but whether that benefit reaches consumers depends on multiple factors beyond international market movements alone.

More than 1 billion barrels have been amassed on the world’s tanker fleet, the largest flotilla of oil on the water since 2020 when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market during the Covid-19 pandemic. This surplus reflects a straightforward market dynamic: when supply outpaces demand significantly, prices decline. Global oil balances have seen a 1.9 million barrel-per-day surplus since the start of 2025, with crude prices fluctuating around $70 per barrel.

For Ghana, the timing appears favourable. The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies has already projected price reductions beginning October 16, 2025. COMAC projected petrol prices would fall by as much as 4.15 percent, reducing the average pump price to about GHS 13.93 per litre from the previous GHS 14.52, while diesel was expected to record a reduction of between 2.08 and 4.10 percent, selling at approximately GHS 14.56 instead of GHS 15.17, and LPG may drop by up to 4.46 percent.

Two factors drive these projections. First, international crude has come under pressure. The US Energy Information Administration forecasts that Brent crude oil prices will fall to an average of $62 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $52 per barrel in the first half of 2026. Second, the cedi strengthened to 12.25 per US dollar from 12.40, marking a 1.21 percent gain, with experts attributing the rebound to improved foreign exchange inflows from commodity exports and renewed investor confidence following Ghana’s fifth International Monetary Fund review and enhanced market interventions by the central bank.

This combination matters because fuel prices in Ghana depend on three key elements: international crude oil prices, the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, and domestic taxes and levies. When crude falls and the cedi strengthens, import costs decline. The question becomes whether oil marketing companies pass those savings to consumers promptly.

The broader international picture adds context to local developments. Global oil supply in September was up by a massive 5.6 million barrels per day compared with a year ago, with OPEC+ accounting for 3.1 million barrels per day of the increase as the Group of 8 unwound 2 million barrels per day of production cuts, and as Libya, Venezuela and Nigeria all posted strong gains. This production expansion, combined with softer global demand, creates structural downward pressure on prices.

However, consumers shouldn’t expect automatic relief at every fuel station. COMAC cautioned that not all oil marketing companies may reflect the changes immediately, with some companies reportedly having absorbed earlier price increases at the beginning of October and therefore maintaining current rates during this pricing window instead of lowering them further. This mixed response reflects divergent company strategies for managing margins and market share.

The structural components of Ghana’s fuel price formula also merit attention. Taxes and levies include the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy implemented on July 16, 2025, under Act 1141 to address sector shortfalls and debts. These tax components account for a significant portion of the final pump price, and changes to tax policy can limit consumer benefits from falling crude prices.

Currency stability remains critical. While the cedi has shown resilience over longer timeframes with a 20.99 percent gain over 12 months, quarterly fluctuations continue creating unpredictability for businesses dependent on imported petroleum. Any depreciation would offset gains from falling crude prices, making exchange rate management by the Bank of Ghana essential to sustaining price relief.

Global demand patterns also matter. Global oil demand rose by 750,000 barrels per day year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, but oil use is forecast to remain subdued over the remainder of 2025 and 2026, resulting in annual gains forecast at around 700,000 barrels per day in both years, well below historical trend due to a harsher macroeconomic climate and transport electrification. This subdued demand outlook reinforces downward pressure on prices.

For Ghanaian households and transport operators already contending with high living costs, the convergence of global oversupply and local currency strength presents a genuine window of opportunity. Fuel costs feed through to transportation, electricity, and goods prices, making pump prices significant for inflation management and household budgets.

The National Petroleum Authority’s biweekly review mechanism will determine how quickly global benefits translate into local relief. The challenge for Ghana’s policymakers is maintaining currency stability whilst allowing the pricing mechanism to function transparently so that global market improvements reach consumers fairly and promptly.