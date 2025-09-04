Global Migration Forum Concludes with Call for Stronger Political Cooperation

The 15th Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development concluded in Colombia on Wednesday with renewed calls for enhanced international cooperation to address the mounting challenges of human mobility affecting millions worldwide.

More than 800 participants from governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations gathered in Riohacha, Colombia, from September 2-4 to address migration challenges and harness the development benefits of human mobility. The summit took place against a backdrop of increasingly polarized global debates on migration policy.

“At a time when debates on migration are polarized and political leaders are under pressure to demonstrate that they have firm control of migration flows, we need to find common ground upon which practical, principled, and effective solutions can be built,” said Catalina Devandas, Director General Representative and Senior Director of Partnerships with the International Organization for Migration.

Focus on Internal Displacement Crisis

The summit highlighted the urgent global internal displacement crisis, with an unprecedented 83.4 million people living in internal displacement at the end of 2024, according to recent data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre. The figure represents a record high for global internal displacement, driven primarily by conflict and increasingly by climate-related disasters.

Colombia’s leadership of the forum carries particular significance given the country’s own displacement challenges. By mid-2024, Colombia recorded almost 7 million internally displaced people, making it one of the world’s most acute internal displacement situations. The country has recognized all displaced persons as eligible for assistance and reparations, positioning it as a case study for durable solutions.

During the Expert Panel on Solutions to Internal Displacement, IOM joined high-level experts and policymakers to spotlight local integration as a viable long-term solution for internally displaced persons. The panel emphasized that most IDPs now reside in urban settings, requiring development-driven strategies that address long-term displacement challenges rather than temporary humanitarian responses.

Development-Focused Migration Policies

As Chair of the GFMD for the 2024-2025 term, Colombia led a comprehensive multi-state coordination effort emphasizing the critical link between migration and development. The Colombian Chairship identified ‘Regular Migration, Labour Mobility and Human Rights: Pillars of Development and Well-Being of Societies’ as the overarching theme, highlighting shared responsibility for creating regular migration pathways.

The forum’s approach emphasized territorial approaches and evidence-based policymaking, moving beyond crisis management toward sustainable development integration. Speakers underscored the importance of coordinated, government-led responses and called for stronger policies, financing, and cross-sectoral collaboration to support sustainable integration of displaced populations.

Multilateral Cooperation and Future Directions

The GFMD, established in 2007, serves as a state-led voluntary process open to UN Member States and Observers. The forum has worked closely with IOM, which hosts the GFMD Secretariat in Geneva and provides administrative and technical support to its leadership.

Throughout the summit, IOM provided technical expertise across multiple areas including migration governance, durable solutions, regular migration pathways, human mobility in climate change contexts, women’s roles in migration and development, and implementation of the Global Compact for Migration.

The organization positioned local integration as a shared responsibility, reinforcing the need to bridge humanitarian and development efforts to ensure displaced persons are included in global progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking Toward 2026

IOM highlighted the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation on migration in preparation for the UN General Assembly’s International Migration Review Forum scheduled for 2026. The forum will assess global progress on migration governance and the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

The summit’s outcomes build on Colombia’s comprehensive preparatory process that defined clear thematic priorities and encouraged meaningful participation across sectors. The inclusive approach emphasized transforming dialogue into concrete policies and practices that promote socio-economic well-being while adhering to international human rights standards.

With political tensions around migration rising globally, the forum’s emphasis on evidence-based policy solutions and shared responsibility offers a framework for addressing one of the century’s most pressing challenges. The collaboration between governments, international organizations, and civil society demonstrated during the Colombia summit provides a model for future migration governance initiatives.