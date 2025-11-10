Global Markets Surge As US Shutdown Nears End

Global stock markets extended gains on Monday, November 10, 2025, signaling a powerful relief rally as the United States (US) Senate advanced a funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in American history after 40 days of political deadlock.

Stocks rose across major regions as investors expressed optimism that progress in Washington could unlock a strong year end rally. In Europe, the pan regional Stoxx 600 gained around 1 to 1.4 percent, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both up by roughly 1 to 1.6 percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei climbed about 1.3 percent, South Korea’s Kospi jumped close to 3 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained around 1.5 to 1.6 percent.

US futures pointed higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.54 percent to settle at 6,832.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.27 percent to finish at 23,527.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 381.53 points, or 0.81 percent, to end at 47,368.63. Technology megacaps, which had been hit the hardest in recent sessions, saw their biggest advance since May.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, stated that markets are looking for any excuse to buy, and after weeks of shutdown headlines and anxiety about artificial intelligence (AI) and tech valuations, this breakthrough in Washington can be the catalyst.

Green noted that traders want functionality, clarity, and once they see it, buying momentum picks up very quickly. He emphasized that the mood is turning against the backdrop of already strong equity performance this year.

The S&P 500 is up by around the mid teens in percentage terms so far in 2025, and the Nasdaq is close to a 20 percent gain, both not far from record territory. Green stated this tells investors they have been willing to keep buying through noise, and a credible step toward ending the shutdown gives them a fresh reason to push for new highs into year end.

The US government shutdown began on October 1, 2025, after opposing sides in the Senate failed to agree on spending priorities, with Republicans rejecting a push by Democrats to protect healthcare and other social programmes. After 40 days, senators from both parties worked through the weekend to try to end what has become the longest government shutdown in US history.

The shutdown has caused thousands of flight cancellations, furloughed about 750,000 federal employees and put food assistance for millions of Americans at risk. The shutdown resulted in the furlough of roughly 900,000 federal employees and kept another two million working without pay.

On November 9, 2025, the Senate voted 60 to 40 to advance a continuing resolution to reopen the government. Eight Senate Democrats joined all Senate Republicans but Rand Paul to advance the bill. The deal was brokered by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Angus King.

The breakthrough came after a group of centrist Democrats negotiated a deal to reopen the government if Republicans promise to hold a vote on expiring healthcare subsidies by December. The amended package would still have to be passed by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, a process that could take several days. The deal funds the government through January 30, 2026.

Green stressed that the reaction is exactly what observers would expect when a major source of uncertainty starts to lift. He stated that for 40 days, the shutdown has weighed on confidence, disrupted federal services and delayed key economic data, and now that there is a visible path to reopening, investors are moving fast to get positioned.

The deVere CEO emphasized that this represents pent up optimism, visible in the way futures, Asian markets and European indices are all moving together. He stressed that the underlying conditions for a year end surge are already in place.

Green noted that liquidity remains strong, earnings have been better than many feared, and expectations for earnings growth into 2025 and 2026 are firming. Inflation has eased from previous peaks, and markets have been sitting close to record levels, looking for a reason to extend the run.

The CEO highlighted that the rally is broader than just AI and tech. Cyclical sectors and financials in Europe, as well as major Asian benchmarks, are participating in the move, indicating that investors are repositioning for a scenario where the world’s largest economy keeps moving forward rather than stalling on politics.

Risk sentiment also showed up in other assets. Bitcoin traded back above $106,000 after gains in the past 24 hours, while spot gold moved to over $4,070 a troy ounce, extending recent advances as investors balanced renewed appetite for risk with demand for portfolio insurance.

Green pointed to digital assets as an important sentiment barometer. He stated that Bitcoin pushing back above $106,000 alongside rising equities shows investors are using both traditional markets and crypto to express a view that stability is returning, while gold grinding higher shows there is still demand for protection.

However, Green warned that the optimism is conditional. He stated that the Senate has taken an important step, but markets now expect delivery. The bill still needs to clear the remaining stages and reach the president’s desk, and if momentum in Congress slows, the rally can pause just as quickly as it started.

Democrats blame the shutdown on Republicans’ refusal to renew expiring healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Trump intervened via Truth Social, calling on Republican senators to redirect federal funds used for health insurance subsidies toward direct payments for individuals.

On November 7, airlines began canceling flights to comply with an order by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers. The FAA ordered that airlines cut 4 percent of flights and ramp up to 10 percent by November 14.

Green concluded that the world’s largest economy sets the tone for global markets. He stated that once investors see that the shutdown is genuinely on track to end, they will treat it as the green light to press existing trends in equities, AI and tech, and in risk assets more broadly. If Washington follows through this week, a genuine relief rally into year end becomes a highly realistic outcome.