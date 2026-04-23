Global markets hit records as war fears fade, AI drives gains

Global stock markets pushed to fresh record highs on Wednesday, brushing aside the ongoing United States-Iran conflict as strong corporate earnings and optimism over an extended ceasefire lifted investor sentiment worldwide.

The S&P 500 gained 1%, extending its monthly advance to what is on course to be its best performance since 2020, while chipmakers extended a record-breaking winning streak. The Nasdaq Composite also closed at a new all-time high. The S&P 500 crossed 7,000 for the first time in history, closing at 7,022.95 on Wednesday.

Stocks touched fresh highs after President Trump extended the ceasefire in the Iran-US war indefinitely, reviving risk appetite in semiconductor and technology stocks.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer (CEO) of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said markets are demonstrating their ability to look beyond conflict. “Markets are seeing past the war headlines and focusing on earnings, liquidity, and long-term structural growth,” he said. “Geopolitics matters, but it’s not the sole driver of capital allocation.”

After the closing bell, Tesla reported first quarter revenue of $22.39 billion against a consensus estimate of $22.08 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 beating the $0.35 estimate, while gross margin expanded to 21.7% from a forecast of 17.7%.

Green acknowledged the risks have not disappeared, noting that disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz continue to feed into global energy prices and inflation. Consumer prices rose 3.3% in March, the steepest reading since May 2024, with inflation trending toward 3.6% in April.

A structural shift in global capital flows is adding another layer to the investment landscape. Taiwan overtook the United Kingdom in total stock market value, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) renewing its all-time high on the back of its central role in the global artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain. Foreign investors bought a net $8.9 billion of Taiwanese shares in April, putting the market on track for its biggest monthly inflow ever.

Green said this reflects a decisive reallocation of global capital. “Semiconductor supply chains, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure are commanding premium valuations because they sit at the core of future growth,” he said. He urged investors to resist waiting for uncertainty to clear entirely, warning that doing so often means missing the most consequential phase of a market opportunity.