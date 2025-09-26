Global Leaders Convene at WEF Meetings Amid Rising Development Crisis

Over 1,000 global leaders from business, government, and civil society gathered in New York this week for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, addressing mounting challenges as only 17% of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remain on track for their 2030 deadline.

The meetings, held from September 22-26 alongside the UN General Assembly, brought together 70 top government officials, 22 heads of international organizations, 500 business executives, and 125 civil society representatives to tackle inclusive economic growth, climate challenges, and humanitarian crises.

“We need to develop systems that foster both business and societal well-being, alongside ecological health,” stated André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman of Roche Holding and Interim Co-Chair of the WEF. “There is no prosperity without humanity, and there is no time like the present to find ways to protect sustainability and inclusive growth.”

The stark reality facing delegates emerged through sobering statistics: global debt is forecasted to reach 100% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by decade’s end, while humanitarian funding worldwide faces critical shortages amid unprecedented need.

Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), highlighted the crisis scale: “Humanitarian funding across the world is frankly running out. At the same time, we’re seeing huge numbers of people who need humanitarian assistance, whether it’s in places like Ukraine or Gaza or the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

The meetings featured the release of the Chief Economists’ Outlook, which warned of weak growth and systemic disruption across trade, technology, resources, and institutions, signaling what experts describe as a new economic environment requiring urgent adaptation.

Climate discussions revealed alarming projections, with new research estimating that health impacts from climate change could cost the global economy at least $1.5 trillion in lost productivity by 2050. The meetings addressed ecosystem degradation currently affecting 3.2 billion people worldwide.

A significant announcement emerged from the Global Alliance for Women’s Health, which welcomed Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry as a public ambassador to its board. Berry’s appointment aims to drive impact and improved health outcomes for women globally, particularly in addressing systemic gaps in menopausal healthcare.

“I’m excited to partner with the World Economic Forum’s Global Alliance for Women’s Health in our shared fight for the health of women in midlife and beyond,” Berry declared. “We will advocate together to close systemic gaps in knowledge, care, and treatment.”

The technology sector featured prominently, with the Forum announcing 12 new additions to its Global Lighthouse Network, bringing the total to 201 leading production facilities leveraging digital technologies for outstanding productivity, supply-chain resilience, and sustainability results.

Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta Platforms, addressed artificial intelligence development: “Building foundational models takes a tremendous amount of capital. We are fortunate in the US to have a handful of companies with that profile. However, many of the benefits are also going to come from smaller developers.”

Geopolitical tensions dominated discussions, with leaders expressing concern about weakening multilateralism. Victoria Nuland, Professor of Practice of International Diplomacy at Columbia University, warned: “We might actually walk ourselves back to the brink of great power conflict if we are not talking about and managing all of these challenges together.”

Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Ahmed Jama emphasized developing nations’ perspectives: “We, as Somalis, are now a bit surprised by the increased level of uncertainty in geopolitics. We are firm believers in multilateralism, and we hope that multilateralism and a rules-based world order will be to the benefit of all.”

Climate action received renewed focus through the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, with IKEA’s Jesper Brodin stating: “This is the most important letter we have from the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and this year we are zooming in on asking government leaders to help us remove the roadblocks for us to achieve a climate smart economy.”

The Dominican Republic unveiled its National Plastic Action Roadmap, supported by the Global Plastic Action Partnership, setting ambitious targets for 53% circularity and 87% reduction in plastic pollution by 2040. Nine winners of Uplink’s Nature Returns Challenge were also announced for transforming capital deployment for nature.

Energy transition discussions highlighted both opportunities and challenges, with ReNew’s Sumant Sinha noting: “The issue of affordability and the issue of energy security in these volatile geopolitical times have become even stronger. Those are actually driving the energy transition, if anything, in other parts of the world even faster.”

Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, emphasized urgency: “There is no manageable climate future unless we phase out fossil fuels, remove carbon and come back into the safe space of the planetary boundaries.”

The meetings concluded with commitments to accelerate multistakeholder collaboration, though delegates acknowledged the enormous challenges ahead as global crises intensify and traditional multilateral frameworks face unprecedented strain.