Global Investors Gather in London to Boost African Private Capital

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the United Kingdom government brought together global investors in London on December 17 to accelerate private capital flows into African economies, building on the successful 11 billion dollar replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17).

The inaugural Africa Private Capital Mobilisation Day at Lancaster House gathered more than 150 senior decision makers from private equity firms, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, philanthropies, and development finance institutions, signalling a decisive move from policy dialogue to actionable investment initiatives.

The event was hosted in partnership with the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, United Kingdom Export Finance and British International Investment, reflecting a shared commitment to scaling private capital flows into African economies and addressing the continent’s estimated 402 billion dollar annual development financing gap.

African Development Bank President Dr Sidi Ould Tah positioned the gathering as a natural continuation of the ADF-17 replenishment process and a decisive step toward advancing a New African Financial Architecture. This vision focuses on unlocking Africa’s capital potential, strengthening financial sovereignty, transforming demographic growth into an economic dividend, and delivering resilient infrastructure across the continent.

The programme centred on reshaping risk perceptions about African markets, designing innovative financial platforms, and mobilising capital in fragile and frontier economies. Fresh analysis from the Center for Global Development challenged longstanding assumptions by revealing that long-term lending to African borrowers has historically been significantly less risky than commonly perceived in global financial markets.

This finding, drawn from the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database, provided evidence backed reassurance to institutional investors who have traditionally viewed African investments as high risk propositions. The data presentation aimed to correct outdated narratives that have kept substantial pools of capital from flowing into the continent despite its growth potential.

Sector focused discussions highlighted healthcare and aviation as strategic priorities for strengthening Africa’s economic resilience, productivity and regional integration. Participants were introduced to two flagship initiatives developed by the African Development Bank Group and its partners to catalyse investment in these critical sectors.

The Africa Medicines and Equipment Facility, developed in partnership with the Gates Foundation, will provide African countries with predictable, timely and affordable financing to secure essential medicines, diagnostics and medical equipment. The facility addresses a pressing challenge across the continent where countries spend more than 14 billion dollars annually importing medicines and vaccines, with limited domestic manufacturing capacity.

The Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa, supported by a dedicated blended finance facility, aims to modernise and expand the continent’s aviation ecosystem. The programme will target airports, airlines and enabling services critical to trade, tourism and regional integration, addressing infrastructure gaps that have constrained economic connectivity across African markets.

In a closed door roundtable session, President Ould Tah convened senior executives from approximately 30 leading institutional investors to explore launching an Africa focused Private Sector Innovation Lab. The proposed platform would serve as a dedicated space to co-create new financing instruments, partnership models and risk sharing solutions specifically tailored to African market conditions and investment requirements.

The outcomes of the Africa Private Capital Mobilisation Day were captured in the London Communiqué, which sets out clear commitments by the African Development Bank Group and its partners to scale private capital mobilisation for Africa. Further work will focus on defining priority actions and implementation pathways to translate these commitments into deployable capital and effective risk mitigation solutions.

United Kingdom Minister for Development Jenny Chapman described the London gathering as recognition of the City of London’s critical role in mobilising investment for Africa. She emphasised that the United Kingdom’s evolving role from traditional aid donor to active investment partner will support African countries seeking to grow their economies and ultimately move beyond dependence on development assistance.

The timing of the event proved strategic, coming immediately after the successful conclusion of the ADF-17 replenishment hosted jointly by the United Kingdom and Ghana. That replenishment mobilised 11 billion dollars from 43 partner countries for Africa’s lowest income nations, marking one of the largest concessional finance commitments in a challenging global environment for development funding.

President Ould Tah’s Four Cardinal Points vision provided the conceptual framework for the day’s discussions. This strategic approach prioritises unlocking Africa’s capital potential through innovative financing, strengthening financial sovereignty to reduce external dependencies, transforming demographic growth into an economic dividend through skills development and job creation, and delivering resilient infrastructure and value chains to support sustainable development.

The event underscored a fundamental shift in how African development is being financed and conceptualised. Rather than relying primarily on traditional aid flows, the new approach seeks to crowd in private sector capital through improved risk mitigation instruments, blended finance structures that combine concessional and commercial funding, and platforms that make African investments more accessible to institutional investors.

Multilateral development banks and development finance institutions are being positioned as crucial risk absorbers and intermediaries in this emerging architecture. Their role involves providing guarantees, first loss capital and technical assistance that can de-risk investments and attract larger volumes of private capital into African projects and enterprises.

The gathering also reflected growing recognition that Africa’s development financing needs far exceed what public sector resources alone can provide. With infrastructure gaps, climate adaptation requirements, healthcare system strengthening and economic transformation all demanding substantial investment, private capital mobilisation has become essential rather than optional for achieving development objectives.

Participants at the London event recognised that changing investor perceptions requires more than data and policy dialogue. It demands concrete demonstration projects, successful investment track records and financial instruments designed specifically for African market conditions. The two flagship initiatives in healthcare and aviation represent attempts to create such demonstration effects in sectors critical to African development.

The Private Sector Innovation Lab concept emerged as a potential mechanism for ongoing collaboration between the African Development Bank, institutional investors and other stakeholders. Such a platform could accelerate the design and testing of new financial instruments while providing a forum for addressing regulatory barriers and coordination challenges that currently impede private investment flows.

As implementation planning moves forward, attention will focus on translating the London Communiqué commitments into measurable investment flows and tangible development outcomes. Success will be judged not by the ambition of announced initiatives but by their ability to channel substantial new capital into African economies while generating returns that satisfy investor requirements and development impact that improves lives across the continent.