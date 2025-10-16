Global Initiative Selects Local Crops to Boost Food Security

A major global funding initiative has identified traditional crops across seven countries as key weapons against food insecurity. The Power of Diversity Funding Facility, backed by €12 million from Germany and Ireland, will now focus on promoting resilient, nutrient rich plants often overlooked by mainstream agriculture.

The selection includes horse gram from India, Nigeria’s fonio, and Zambia’s cowpea, chosen through national consultations involving over 250 farmers, scientists and policymakers. This participatory approach ensured that local knowledge directly influenced which crops received priority status for conservation and development.

Nico Wilms-Posen, the facility coordinator, stated the next phase will secure these crops’ diversity in genebanks while strengthening their value chains. The initiative aims to improve seed availability and conduct nutritional studies to enhance both consumption and market potential.

Crop Trust Executive Director Dr Stefan Schmitz emphasized the local decision making process. “These crops were selected by those who know their farming and food systems best,” he said, highlighting their role in creating economic opportunities while safeguarding future food supplies.

The project represents a significant shift toward leveraging traditional agricultural knowledge and crop diversity to build more resilient food systems worldwide.