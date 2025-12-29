Global InfoAnalytics: Nationwide Poll Finds Voter Support for Presidential Term Extension and Governance Reforms

A new nationwide survey by Global InfoAnalytics suggests that voters broadly support several major constitutional reform proposals currently under review by the Constitutional Review Commission.

The survey shows that a majority of respondents favour extending the presidential term from four to five years. According to the findings, 57 percent of voters support the proposal, while 36 percent are opposed. Seven percent of those surveyed said they remain undecided.

Strong backing was also recorded for proposals aimed at restructuring governance roles. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they support separating parliamentary and ministerial positions by barring members of parliament from serving as ministers. Thirty-two percent oppose the proposal, while 10 percent said they have no clear opinion.

The poll further indicates majority support for lowering the minimum age required to contest the presidency. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they favour reducing the age threshold, compared with 35 percent who oppose the change. Ten percent said they are unsure.

Global InfoAnalytics conducted the survey between December 1 and December 21, 2025, using a combination of online surveys, telephone interviews, and face-to-face interviews. The poll sampled 13,495 registered voters across the country.