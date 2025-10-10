Global Honour: Tony Elumelu Recognised with 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award

Renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has been conferred the 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation (ACF), established by Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

The award, conferred during the 60th Annual Gala of the ACF, held on Monday, September 29, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, recognised Elumelu for his ethical leadership, philanthropy, and contributions to youth empowerment across Africa.

Dr Awele Elumelu, co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and wife of the honouree, received the award on his behalf and delivered his acceptance remarks.

In an emotional speech, she conveyed her husband’s gratitude while also mourning the recent loss of six colleagues from his business group.

“It is with a heavy heart, weighed by recent and profound loss, that I accept this award. They were family, friends, mothers, sons, and daughters dedicated to building a better Africa. Their absence leaves a void that cannot be filled”, Elumelu said.

Elumelu highlighted his life’s mission of “putting humanity first”, rooted in his philosophy of Africapitalism—the belief that the private sector must drive economic and social development.

“I was not born with a silver spoon; I inherited nothing. But determination and luck brought me success. And with that success comes responsibility—to give back and create opportunities for others”, he said.

Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Elumelu has committed $100 million to support over 24,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries, providing seed funding, training, and mentorship. His businesses, spanning four continents, employ more than 40,000 people, including staff in New York, where UBA remains the only African bank licensed to accept deposits in the United States.

In his remarks, Elumelu also drew inspiration from America’s tradition of philanthropy, while dedicating the award to young African entrepreneurs and his colleagues at Heirs Holdings.

“This award is for them. It is a recognition of their resilience and our shared commitment to building bridges of hope and prosperity across Africa and the world”, he said.

“Tony Elumelu stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership… Business can be a powerful force for peace, stability, and human dignity. His commitment to uplifting others is a living example of conscience in action”, Schneier said.

The Appeal of Conscience Award, now in its sixtieth year, reinforces that argument by placing business leadership alongside civic and religious commitments to human rights and peace.