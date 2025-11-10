Global health leaders set to convene in Accra for the World Health Expo Leaders Africa Summit in December

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is expected to inaugurate the Summit that will unite over 350 healthcare leaders from across Africa and the world.

The 2nd edition of World Health Expo (WHX) Leaders Africa will explore strategies to accelerate healthcare transformation and build resilient systems.

Accra, 10th November, 2025…. World Health Expo (WHX) has today announced that the 2nd edition of its WHX Leaders Africa Summit will be held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, from December 9–10, 2025.

Held under the patronage of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, WHX Leaders Africa will convene Heads of State, Ministers, global investors, industry pioneers, and multilateral partners for a two-day summit focused on accelerating the transformation of Africa’s healthcare landscape.

Themed “Catalysing Africa’s Health Revolution through Investment, Innovation, Impact and Infrastructure”, the high-level forum will serve as an encouragement for action—unlocking strategic investments, forging transformative alliances and driving concrete reforms to establish world-class, resilient healthcare systems across the continent.

Making the announcement, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health in Ghana said:

“Hosting WHX Leaders Africa in Accra reflects Ghana’s commitment to driving the continent’s health transformation. This Summit provides an essential platform to align policy, innovation, and investment, ensuring that every African has access to quality healthcare. Through collaboration and strategic partnerships, we can build resilient systems that serve both current and future generations.”

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the 2025 Summit will focus on turning commitments into measurable impact, highlighting opportunities for innovation, infrastructure development, and equitable access to care.

Solenne Singer, Vice President, Informa Markets, Healthcare said:

“WHX Leaders Africa provides a unique platform to align policy, investment, and innovation. By connecting visionaries, governments, and investors, we are building the foundation for Africa’s health revolution and delivering impact that will shape generations.”

Attendees will include senior policymakers, health ministers, development finance leaders, private-sector executives, and technology innovators from across Africa and around the world. Together, they will explore new approaches to strengthen health security, promote local manufacturing, and scale sustainable, inclusive healthcare solutions.

The two-day programme will be structured as follows:

Day 1 – Mobilising Investment & Strengthening Africa’s Healthcare Infrastructure:

This session will unite governments, investors, and partners to shape policy reforms and investment frameworks that lay the groundwork for sustainable healthcare transformation.

Day 2 – Innovation, Equity & Health Security for Africa’s Future:

This day will focus on the role of technology, youth innovation, and disease prevention in advancing equitable healthcare access and resilient health systems.

The event cements Africa’s growing leadership in health transformation, bringing together global and regional stakeholders to advance collaboration, foster investment, and positioning the continent as a hub for healthcare innovation.

The full program and agenda are available here. https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/leaders/africa/en/whats-on/conferences/agenda.html