Global Health Experts Gather in Abidjan for Critical Lassa Fever Conference

Leading scientists, public health advocates, and policymakers from around the world are convening in Abidjan this week for the 2nd ECOWAS Lassa Fever International Conference, addressing one of West Africa’s most persistent health threats.

The four-day conference, running from September 8-11, 2025, brings together hundreds of experts at the Radisson Blu Hotel to tackle a disease that affects thousands across the region annually. Organized by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) in partnership with key global and regional health institutions, the gathering represents the foremost international forum dedicated to combating Lassa fever.

Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire Robert Beugré Mambé will lead the opening ceremony for an event themed “Beyond Borders: Strengthening Regional Cooperation to combat Lassa and emerging Infectious Diseases.” The conference agenda spans critical areas from vaccine development to community engagement strategies, reflecting the complex nature of addressing this viral hemorrhagic fever.

High-Stakes Health Challenge

Lassa fever presents a formidable public health challenge across West Africa, where one in five infections results in severe disease affecting vital organs including the liver, spleen, and kidneys. The absence of approved vaccines or antiviral treatments compounds the threat, particularly impacting rural and underserved communities with devastating socio-economic consequences.

The disease’s endemic nature in parts of West Africa, combined with its high morbidity and mortality rates, underscores the urgency driving this week’s scientific collaboration. Experts will examine advances in vaccine and diagnostic development alongside surveillance systems and cross-border collaboration protocols essential for effective outbreak response.

Regional Leadership and Global Partnership

Dr. Melchior Athanase AÏSSI, Director General of WAHO, emphasized the conference as “a call to action to confront the persistent challenges associated with Lassa fever.” A high-level ministerial roundtable will feature Nigeria’s Health Minister Professor Muhammad Ali Pate and Côte d’Ivoire’s Health Minister Pierre N’Gou Dimba, demonstrating regional political commitment to addressing the crisis.

The gathering attracts strategic participation from major international organizations including the World Health Organization, World Bank, African Development Bank, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. This broad partnership reflects growing recognition that effective disease control requires coordinated international response mechanisms.

Innovation and Implementation Focus

Conference programming emphasizes translating research into practical action, featuring exhibitions from research institutions, NGOs, and private sector partners. Technical workshops will address policy frameworks for sustainable control and elimination efforts, while networking sessions aim to strengthen both regional and international collaboration networks.

The event particularly focuses on community engagement and preparedness strategies, recognizing that successful disease control requires local buy-in alongside scientific advancement. This approach acknowledges lessons learned from previous outbreak responses where community participation proved crucial for effective intervention.

Building Regional Health Security

The conference seeks to drive multi-sectoral collaboration and promote long-term solutions for Lassa fever and broader health security challenges, contributing to a regional roadmap focused on improving access to diagnostics, vaccines, and coordinated disease control efforts.

Ministries of Health from all ECOWAS member states are participating, demonstrating unprecedented regional unity in confronting shared health threats. The collaborative approach extends beyond immediate Lassa fever concerns to address emerging infectious disease preparedness more broadly.

As delegates gather in Abidjan, the conference represents a critical moment for West African health security. Success will be measured not just in scientific presentations delivered, but in concrete commitments made toward protecting millions of people across the region from a disease that has claimed too many lives for too long.

The outcomes of this week’s deliberations may well determine whether West Africa can finally turn the tide against one of its most persistent public health adversaries, transforming years of research and planning into the coordinated action that communities desperately need.