Global Green Economy Set to Exceed Seven Trillion Dollars

The global green economy has surpassed five trillion dollars annually and projects to exceed seven trillion dollars by 2030, creating substantial growth opportunities for businesses worldwide, according to a new World Economic Forum (WEF) report released Monday.

The research titled “Already a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market: A CEO Guide to Growth in the Green Economy” reveals that green revenues are growing twice as fast as conventional revenues on average. Developed in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the report identifies the green economy as one of the world’s fastest growing sectors, outpaced only by technology.

Companies involved in green markets often secure cheaper capital and typically enjoy valuation premiums, the report finds. Firms generating more than 50 percent of their revenues from green markets frequently receive valuation premiums of 12 to 15 percent on capital markets, reflecting investor confidence in their long-term resilience and profitability.

Pim Valdre, Head of Climate and Nature Economy at WEF, emphasized the sector’s current momentum. The official noted that two years ago the organization argued that pioneering in green markets would prove a profitable bet. Despite current headwinds for global climate action, the green economy has emerged as a major growth engine of this decade rather than a distant opportunity.

The research indicates that investment in green technologies continues reaching record highs despite economic uncertainty and diverging policy environments. Companies with green revenues often outperform across multiple financial metrics, with the cost of capital for these firms typically lower than conventional competitors.

Technological cost declines have accelerated this trend, although solutions are moving at different speeds across markets. Since 2010, solar photovoltaics and lithium batteries have fallen approximately 90 percent in cost while offshore wind dropped 50 percent, making low-carbon solutions increasingly cost competitive with traditional alternatives.

The report estimates that 55 percent of global emissions reductions needed to decarbonize can now be achieved with solutions already cost competitive. Another 20 percent becomes addressable at minor cost premiums and 5 percent requires behavioral change. However, an additional 20 percent of critical deep decarbonization technologies currently face major cost disadvantages and will require dedicated policy and industry support to achieve cost competitiveness.

Green markets are moving at different speeds, with mature solutions such as solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles achieving cost competitiveness at the global level. Costly technologies such as low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) require substantial support to bend the cost curve.

Cost declines follow massive investment in clean energy, increasingly led by China. The report finds that China invested 659 billion dollars in clean energy during 2024 and remains responsible for over 60 percent of new global renewable capacity additions through 2030. The country leads globally in patents for solar, electrical vehicles and battery technologies, reshaping supply chains and shifting the center of green innovation eastward.

Patrick Herhold, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, highlighted three striking findings. The resilience of the green economy stands out, with investments in green technologies jumping from record to record against changing public headlines and sentiments. China’s leadership in manufacturing, innovation and deployment of green technologies marks another significant development. The opportunity for companies operating in green markets to outperform and earn premiums in capital markets represents the third key insight.

The report features 14 case studies from members of the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, showcasing how pioneering companies have turned participation in green markets into competitive advantages. The document concludes with a CEO playbook showing how leading companies leverage growth accelerators including scaling technologies to cost maturity, shaping regulatory ecosystems and unlocking diversified finance to succeed in the green economy.

The findings will feature among themes at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, taking place from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The 56th Annual Meeting will convene leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.”

The report arrives as businesses across industries benefit from the strong growth of the green economy, identified as the second-fastest growing sector over the past decade. With projections pointing toward a seven trillion dollar market, numerous opportunities await companies that act boldly today, according to researchers.

The research emphasizes that mature green technologies have achieved global cost competitiveness while emerging solutions require continued support. As the sector continues expanding at twice the rate of conventional markets, early movers position themselves to capture premium valuations and lower capital costs while contributing to global decarbonization efforts.