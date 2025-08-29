Global Fund Secures Rice Diversity for African Farmers

More than 35 million smallholder rice farmers across Africa will benefit from a landmark funding agreement that guarantees long-term protection of the continent’s largest rice collection.

The Crop Trust has committed permanent financing to support AfricaRice’s genebank operations in Côte d’Ivoire through its endowment fund.

Rice consumption across Africa continues climbing at nearly 6 percent annually, outpacing growth rates for other staple crops. The grain now serves as a dietary foundation in 40 African nations, with countries like Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Madagascar incorporating it into daily meals and traditional dishes.

Despite this rising demand, Africa imports roughly one-third of its rice requirements. Climate pressures, pest outbreaks, and reduced crop diversity in farming communities pose mounting threats to domestic production capacity.

The AfricaRice facility houses over 21,000 rice samples in temperature-controlled storage, with 85 percent originating from African sources. The collection includes both Asian varieties and indigenous African rice species that carry drought tolerance and disease resistance traits valuable for breeding programs.

Dr Stefan Schmitz from the Crop Trust emphasized the agreement’s role in climate-proofing agricultural systems. The organization has previously established similar partnerships with research centers in Nigeria, the Philippines, and Colombia as part of its global crop protection mandate.

AfricaRice Director General Baboucarr Manneh highlighted the facility’s contribution to developing improved varieties suited to African growing conditions. The center previously created NERICA hybrids that combined high-yielding Asian traits with African resilience characteristics.

Those hybrid varieties have reportedly helped lift 8 million people from poverty and food insecurity across 16 African countries while boosting farm productivity and household incomes. The success demonstrates how preserved genetic material translates into practical benefits for rural communities.

The genebank distributes thousands of seed samples annually to universities, research institutions, and agricultural organizations across multiple continents. Scientists use this material to develop varieties adapted to specific regional challenges and farmer preferences.

Advanced storage techniques and artificial intelligence systems will help optimize seed preservation schedules and maintain genetic viability over extended periods. The technology enables researchers to access detailed information about conservation conditions and select appropriate materials for breeding projects.