Global Fund Secures Eleven Billion Despite Target Shortfall

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome), Tuberculosis and Malaria secured 11.34 billion United States (US) dollars in pledges at its eighth replenishment conference held Friday in Johannesburg, falling short of its 18 billion dollar target but demonstrating continued international commitment to combating deadly diseases.

South Africa and the United Kingdom co hosted the summit on the margins of the G20 (Group of Twenty) Leaders’ Summit, marking the first time a Global Fund replenishment has taken place on African soil. The event brought together heads of state, multilateral partners, philanthropies, businesses, civil society groups, and community representatives.

The ONE Campaign, a global advocacy organization focused on health and economic development in Africa, acknowledged the pledges while expressing concern about the funding gap and noting that several major donors have reduced or delayed their contributions.

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Chief Executive Officer of the ONE Campaign, stated that while many leaders prioritized lifesaving health investments, the shortfall occurred at a critical moment when innovations exist to tackle these diseases but require adequate resources and political will.

Adrian Lovett, Executive Director for the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia Pacific at the ONE Campaign, speaking from the Johannesburg event, noted that four of the seven leading donors from the previous replenishment reduced their pledges this time. France, Japan and the European Commission did not announce commitments during the summit, though they have indicated future pledges.

The United States pledged 4.6 billion dollars, down from 6 billion at the previous replenishment but remaining the Global Fund’s largest donor. The United Kingdom committed 850 million pounds sterling for prevention, testing and treatment services.

South Africa pledged 36.6 million dollars, a joint public private contribution that more than doubled the government’s previous commitment and included 10 million dollars from the South African private sector.

Private sector and philanthropic partners mobilized 1.34 billion dollars, with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledging 912 million dollars, its largest commitment to date. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation added 135 million dollars, bringing its total additional support since the last replenishment to 200 million dollars.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described hosting the replenishment in Africa for the first time as symbolic of the continent’s growing leadership in global health. He stated that Africa is not only leading in implementation but also driving innovation and taking greater responsibility for health systems.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that since the UK hosted the first replenishment in 2002, shared investments have saved over 70 million lives across more than 100 countries, cutting the combined death rate from these diseases by nearly two thirds.

The Global Fund stated that investments from this replenishment cycle will expand access to diagnostic services, improve availability of essential medicines, strengthen frontline health systems in countries with high disease burdens, and close persistent treatment gaps, particularly in hard to reach communities.

According to the organization’s investment case, full funding at 18 billion dollars would save 23 million lives between 2027 and 2029 and prevent approximately 400 million infections. The actual pledges of 11.34 billion dollars represent 63 percent of that target.

Lovett warned that the outcome exposes a concerning reality, noting that just as breakthroughs in reducing deaths from these diseases appear within reach, some partners have stepped back. He emphasized that governments must increase pledges to finish the work, as millions of lives depend on leaders matching words with action.

The ONE Campaign noted that at the previous replenishment, nearly 90 percent of funds pledged came from seven leading donors, highlighting the concentration of support among a small group of countries.

Roslyn Morauta, Chair of the Global Fund Board, stated that the pledges reflected both global resilience and the partnership’s evolution. She noted that in a difficult year, the result demonstrates confidence in the Fund’s collective model while also reflecting determination to adapt and work more efficiently.

The replenishment conference occurred during one of the most turbulent geopolitical and economic periods in recent memory, according to the Global Fund. Despite fiscal tightening, conflict, and global uncertainty, the outcome demonstrated that international solidarity remains strong.

Since 2002, the Global Fund has saved 70 million lives and helped reduce deaths from AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria by 63 percent, representing a significant public health achievement that has transformed communities and given millions opportunities to thrive.

The organization’s model unites countries, multilateral institutions, bilateral partners, civil society, communities, and the private sector to find solutions and scale them effectively. Between 2022 and 2025, 73 percent of Global Fund resources have been directed to African countries.

The summit also marked renewed commitment to work differently, embracing a more agile, country driven form of partnership that can adapt to a rapidly changing global health landscape, mobilize new donors, and accelerate domestic resource mobilization.

For communities affected by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), tuberculosis and malaria, these commitments represent access, dignity and hope, according to Cecilia Lodonu Senoo, speaking on behalf of Communities, Developing Country NGOs (Non Governmental Organizations) and Developed Country NGOs Delegations to the Global Fund Board.

The ONE Campaign maintains that the world becomes safer, more prosperous, and more stable when nations work together to combat disease, and urged continued investment despite current challenges.