Global Fragmentation to Hit Africa Hardest, WEF Warns

Emerging economies, including in Africa, face the heaviest blow from a fragmenting global financial system already costing the world hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, the World Economic Forum says.

A new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), produced with Oliver Wyman, puts the annual cost of geoeconomic fragmentation at 213 to 307 billion dollars, released on Thursday in New York. It says the strain is deepening and adding 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points to global inflation.

The report says fragmentation, driven by escalating tariffs, investment restrictions and retaliatory measures, has spread beyond geopolitical rivals to traditionally allied economies, including the United States, the European Union, Canada, Japan and South Korea, raising costs for businesses.

Emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) are most exposed. In the most severe scenario, countries outside the major blocs could see output fall 10.7 percent, against a 6.4 percent global decline, partly because shallower capital markets leave them more reliant on international flows.

Africa illustrates both the risk and the response. A more fragmented system would make development financing costlier and less predictable, but regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) offers a path to resilience, alongside the continent’s young population and abundant critical minerals.

“What businesses need most right now is predictability, and they are not getting it,” said Oliver Wyman partner Daniel Tannebaum. The report warns that in a severe escalation, global losses could reach 6.9 trillion dollars, or 6.4 percent of world output.

The Forum urged policymakers to set shared guardrails, align rules on economic statecraft, protect predictability, keep payment systems interoperable and advance regional integration to limit the damage.