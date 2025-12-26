Global Forest Products Sector Shows Recovery After Sharp 2023 Decline

The global forest products sector showed signs of stabilization in 2024 following a sharp decline the previous year, with international trade in wood and paper products regaining momentum across most major product groups.

According to the Global Forest Products Facts and Figures 2024 report released on Wednesday, December 24 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the recovery follows a 14 percent overall drop in trade of wood and paper products in 2023.

Global exports of wood and paper products increased by seven billion dollars, or 1.4 percent, to reach 486 billion dollars in 2024, surpassing all levels recorded before 2021. Exports of non wood forest products also grew to reach 25 billion dollars, underscoring the forest sector’s broadening economic importance.

FAO Director General Dongyu Qu said forests support millions of livelihoods worldwide, and the number is set to rise as forests offer more economic opportunities in a growing range of industries, including sustainable wood production.

The 2024 results reflect gradual market recovery in several regions, supported by increased production in most major product groups. Production gains ranged from 2 percent for industrial roundwood, wood pellets and wood pulp, to between 4 and 5 percent for wood based panels, paper and paperboard.

Industrial roundwood removals, representing the total volume of wood harvested for uses other than energy, rose by 2 percent to 1.96 billion cubic metres in 2024, although global trade declined by 1 percent to 96 million cubic metres.

Global sawnwood production remained nearly unchanged, though the picture varied regionally. Output fell by 2 percent in North America but remained stable in Europe and the Asia Pacific, while climbing 2 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean. Trade in panels rose faster, up 6 percent to 90 million cubic metres.

Wood pulp production climbed 3 percent to reach 189 million tonnes, while international trade expanded 2 percent to an all time high of 73 million tonnes. Much of the additional supply originated in China and South America, particularly Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, reflecting the region’s growing competitiveness in pulp.

Global consumption of recovered paper edged up by 1 percent to 243 million tonnes worldwide. Wood pellets returned to 48 million tonnes in 2024 after a slight dip in 2023, equaling the 2022 level. Almost two thirds of production, representing 31 million tonnes, entered global trade.

Wood pellets have seen extraordinary growth in recent decades, mainly driven by bioenergy targets in Europe, the Republic of Korea and Japan. Europe and North America remained the main producing regions, accounting for 47 percent and 28 percent of global output respectively, though the Asia Pacific region increased its share from 14 percent in 2020 to 22 percent in 2024.

FAO’s statistics cover 77 product categories, 27 product groups and over 245 countries and territories. The report presents recent trends in data for trade and each of the main forest product groups.

Different types of trees can be used for housing, shelter, heat, food, medicine and even textiles or buildings. Promoting the sustainable use of forests forms part of Sustainable Development Goal 15, a vision countries have agreed to pursue.

Another recently published FAO report assessing forest resources showed that the net loss of forest area has been reduced by more than half since the 1990s and that over 90 percent of forests are regenerating naturally.

The forest products sector plays a significant role in global trade and economic development. The industry encompasses a wide range of products from raw timber and wood pulp to finished goods like paper, furniture and wood based panels.

The 2023 decline followed a period of elevated activity in 2021 and 2022, when demand surged during pandemic recovery periods. Supply chain disruptions, inflation pressures and shifting consumer spending patterns contributed to the subsequent contraction.

The modest recovery in 2024 suggests market conditions are stabilizing, though growth remains below peak levels seen in earlier years. Regional variations in production and trade patterns reflect differences in forest resource availability, industrial capacity and market access.

The expansion of wood pellet production underscores the growing importance of forest products in renewable energy strategies, particularly as countries pursue climate mitigation goals. The shift toward bioenergy has created new markets for forest products while raising questions about sustainable sourcing and land use impacts.