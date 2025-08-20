Global Electrical Giant Lauritz Knudsen Launches in Kenya

A major player in the electrical and automation industry has chosen Kenya for its first African expansion.

Lauritz Knudsen, a company with over seven decades of experience and headquarters in India, officially opened its Nairobi office this week. The move positions Kenya as a strategic hub for the company’s operations across the continent.

The launch event in Nairobi gathered industry leaders and distributors, highlighting the company’s focus on Kenya’s rapid infrastructure growth. The firm plans to introduce its advanced low-voltage switchgear, industrial automation systems, and smart energy solutions to the local market. These products are designed to support the country’s push toward smarter cities and more efficient energy use.

Company COO Naresh Kumar expressed enthusiasm for Kenya’s dynamic economy and commitment to innovation. He stated that their energy-efficient technologies are tailored to meet the specific needs of Kenya’s residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This marks the beginning of what they see as a long-term partnership aimed at creating jobs and supporting sustainable development.

Beyond urban solutions, the company will also offer technology for Kenya’s agricultural and mobility sectors. This includes EV charging infrastructure and intelligent systems that help farmers remotely monitor crops and reduce water usage. Such innovations could play a significant role in improving yields and managing resources amid climate challenges.

Country President Ifeanyi Odoh noted that Kenya’s ambitious infrastructure goals make it an ideal market for their high-quality solutions. The company aims to build local distribution partnerships and promote knowledge sharing within Kenya’s electrical sector, reinforcing its commitment to reliability and innovation on a global scale.