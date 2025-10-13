Global Doctors Demand Israel Stop Attacks on Gaza Healthcare

The World Medical Association adopted a forceful resolution Sunday demanding Israel immediately halt attacks on healthcare workers, patients, and medical facilities in Gaza, citing violations of international humanitarian law.

Meeting at their 76th General Assembly in Porto, Portugal, the global physicians’ organization expressed profound concern over attacks on medical facilities and humanitarian aid convoys, warning that more than half a million Gazans now face famine as the territory’s health infrastructure collapses.

The resolution comes as Trump declared the Gaza war “over” while flying to Israel for hostage releases, though the WMA’s stark assessment suggests the humanitarian catastrophe is far from resolved. Medical professionals can’t perform their duties safely, and essential medicines remain desperately scarce.

“No physician should ever have to choose between saving a life and risking their own,” said Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, the WMA President, in a statement accompanying the resolution. “The protection of healthcare is not optional, it is a core obligation under international law.”

The association’s demands go beyond rhetoric. They’re calling for Israel to release all arbitrarily detained health personnel, grant unfettered access to international medical teams and investigators, and ensure accountability for criminal acts under international law. The resolution also asks the World Health Organization to conduct a comprehensive damage assessment of Gaza’s shattered health infrastructure.

What makes this resolution particularly significant is its source. The WMA represents national medical associations from dozens of countries, giving it considerable moral authority when addressing conflicts. This isn’t their first intervention in the Gaza crisis, but the language has grown markedly stronger.

The organization reaffirmed its prior resolution on healthcare protection in Israel and Gaza, including calls for immediate and safe release of all hostages. That balanced approach attempts to acknowledge suffering on both sides while maintaining focus on medical neutrality as a fundamental principle during armed conflict.

The humanitarian picture the WMA paints is grim. Preventable deaths from starvation loom alongside the ongoing violence. International medical aid remains blocked or severely restricted. Health workers face detention, and hospitals that once served hundreds of thousands have been reduced to rubble or remain barely functional.

The resolution urges governments worldwide to support peace initiatives and constructive frameworks aimed at ending hostilities, pointing specifically to current peace plan implementation efforts. Yet with Trump’s optimistic declarations contrasting sharply with conditions on the ground, questions persist about whether diplomatic momentum can translate into meaningful humanitarian relief.

Medical neutrality, the principle that healthcare must remain protected regardless of conflict dynamics, faces one of its stiffest tests in modern warfare. The WMA’s resolution essentially argues that Israel’s actions in Gaza have crossed clear red lines established by the Geneva Conventions.

Whether this latest appeal from the global medical community will influence policy remains uncertain. Previous humanitarian calls have yielded limited results even as the crisis deepened. But the resolution does place Israel’s government under renewed international scrutiny at a moment when ceasefire negotiations offer potential openings for change.

For now, doctors and nurses in Gaza continue working under impossible conditions, caught between professional obligations and threats to their own safety. The WMA’s resolution won’t stop bullets or reopen destroyed hospitals, but it does send an unmistakable message: the international medical community is watching, documenting, and demanding accountability.