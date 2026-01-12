Global Cooperation Holds Steady Despite Multilateral Strain

Global cooperation is proving resilient despite mounting pressure on multilateral institutions, with smaller and more agile coalitions of countries filling gaps left by weakening traditional structures, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Cooperation Barometer 2026.

The third edition of the barometer released on January 8 found overall cooperation levels largely unchanged from previous years, though the composition of cooperation appears to be evolving. Climate and technology saw strong increases in cooperation, health and trade stayed broadly flat, and peace and security experienced a sharp drop.

Børge Brende, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of WEF, stated that amid one of the most volatile and uncertain periods in decades, cooperation has shown resilience. While cooperation today may look different than yesterday, collaborative approaches remain essential to grow economies wisely, accelerate innovation responsibly and prepare for challenges of a more uncertain era.

The barometer developed in collaboration with McKinsey & Company uses 41 metrics to assess cooperation worldwide across five pillars: trade and capital, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security.

Trade and capital cooperation flattened but remained above 2019 values, with its makeup shifting. Goods volumes grew slower than the global economy and flows are shifting to more aligned partners. While the multilateral trade system faces rising barriers, smaller coalitions of countries are cooperating through initiatives such as the Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership.

Innovation and technology cooperation rose to unlock new capabilities even amid tighter controls. Information technology (IT) services and talent flows increased, with international bandwidth now four times larger than before the COVID 19 pandemic. Restrictions on flows of critical resources, technologies and knowledge expanded, especially between the United States (US) and China. However, new cooperation formats are emerging with instances of cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), 5G infrastructure and cutting edge technologies among aligned countries.

Climate and natural capital cooperation grew but remains short of global goals. Increased financing and global supply chains stimulated deployment of clean technologies, which reached record levels in mid 2025. China accounted for two thirds of additions of solar, wind and electric vehicles, while other developing economies stepped up. As multilateral negotiations become more challenging, groups of nations including the European Union (EU) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are combining decarbonization with energy security goals.

Health and wellness cooperation held steady, with outcomes resilient for now, but aid faces severe pressure. Top line cooperation did not fall partly because health outcomes continued improving after the COVID 19 pandemic ended. Although health outcomes stayed resilient, the stability masks growing fragility. Pressures on multilateral organizations eroded support flows and development assistance for health contracted sharply, affecting low and middle income countries most acutely.

Peace and security cooperation continued to decrease, with every tracked metric falling below pre COVID 19 pandemic levels. Conflicts escalated, military spending rose and global multilateral resolution mechanisms struggled to de escalate crises. By the end of 2024, the number of forcibly displaced people reached a record 123 million globally.

Bob Sternfels, global managing partner at McKinsey & Company, stated that leaders are reimagining collaboration across borders. Cooperation may look different today and involve different partners, but importantly it continues delivering on some critical shared priorities.

The barometer spans 2012 to 2025 and is indexed to 2020 to reflect pandemic era shifts, normalizing data for comparability. The 2026 report complements 2024 findings with more recent 2025 data where available through partial year data or projections.

Two surveys were conducted: one with around 800 executives and another with about 170 experts who are current or former members of WEF’s Network of Global Future Councils.

Experts participating in the Global Future Councils survey expressed relative optimism about regional cooperation. Europe and Asia showed stronger cooperation compared to North America, likely due to increases in local technological innovation and health advancements developed throughout the year.

Notable examples of cooperation include the launch of the European Defence Industry Programme and near completion of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, a first of its kind pact set to integrate digital economies of Southeast Asian countries.

When asked about improving global cooperation, Global Future Councils members highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust and fostering dialogue as essential first steps. Survey respondents emphasized shifting focus from divisions to shared goals, supported by greater transparency and willingness to collaborate even at smaller scales.

The report concludes by highlighting the need for leaders to focus on rebuilding effective dialogue with partners as the foundation for identifying and advancing shared interests. Creating new cooperative formats will require new structures from trade agreements to standards alliances, and new types of partnerships including public private and private private arrangements.

WEF’s 56th Annual Meeting takes place January 19 to 23 in Davos Klosters, Switzerland, convening leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue. Nearly 3,000 participants from around 130 countries are expected to attend.