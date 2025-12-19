Global Cocoa Surplus Forecasts Shrink as Market Volatility Persists Through December

Major financial institutions have revised global cocoa balance forecasts lower for the 2025 to 2026 season, reinforcing market volatility even as headline supply conditions improve across West Africa. Citigroup cut its projected global surplus to 79,000 tonnes on December 16, down from 134,000 tonnes in September, while ING now estimates 175,000 tonnes compared to earlier assumptions of significantly higher figures.

The revisions follow International Cocoa Organization projections showing a 49,000 tonne surplus for the 2024 to 2025 season, reflecting ongoing production shortfalls in Indonesia and Ghana that have partially offset improved West African output. Rabobank on December 10 cut its 2025 to 2026 global cocoa surplus forecast to 250,000 metric tons, down from 328,000 metric tons in November. Cocoa prices rebounded approximately 12 percent in early December after weakness in November, underlining the market’s sensitivity to relatively modest supply adjustments.

Physical market dynamics tightened sharply in mid December when ICE London cocoa stocks fell by 186,563 bags on December 15, erasing all inventory gains accumulated since September. Market participants describe the drawdown as opportunistic arbitrage linked to December contract expiries, re exports to premium Asian markets and grinder restocking rather than distress selling. Pending arrivals from Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire exceeding 100,000 tonnes are expected to limit near term supply stress.

Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest chocolate manufacturer, has entered early stage discussions around a potential separation of its global cocoa processing division from its chocolate business according to CocoaRadar reporting corroborated by Reuters. The move is widely interpreted as a strategic response to easing cocoa prices expected in 2025 following the severe West African shortages of 2024. A structural split could allow the group to better manage raw material volatility while sharpening focus on higher margin chocolate segments.

Côte d’Ivoire port arrivals remain effectively flat year over year at approximately 895,000 tonnes shipped since October 1, signaling no immediate shortage despite volatility. Market chatter points to potential CCC purchases of up to 200,000 tonnes, which could reduce near term farmer selling while tightening prompt availability. The Coffee and Cocoa Council serves as Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa regulator, managing marketing and export operations for the world’s largest producing nation.

International Cocoa Organization data still frame the market as structurally tight following the large 2023 to 2024 deficit of 478,000 tonnes, keeping prices sensitive to disruptions. Third quarter grindings showed mixed results with Europe down year over year while North America increased, consistent with resilient but price sensitive demand. Grinding represents a key indicator of chocolate manufacturing activity and consumer demand for cocoa products.

Weather conditions in West Africa continue influencing price action through December. NOAA and Climate Prediction Center flagged heightened flooding risks in southern Côte d’Ivoire and southwestern Ghana following above average rainfall. Flood risks can disrupt drying and transport infrastructure, while intermittent drier spells support two way price movements. Favorable West African weather headlines pressured prices during the week ending December 18, with open interest declining on down days indicating long liquidation rather than aggressive shorting.

Prices remain around the 6,000 dollars per tonne area on the New York ICE exchange, well below 2024 extremes near 12,000 dollars per tonne but still elevated versus pre spike norms. Strong seasonal demand earlier in 2024 as consumers stocked up on cakes and chocolates for the festive period contributed to global deficits. Higher prices weighed on demand during 2024 to 2025, while for 2025 to 2026 demand is likely to still feel effects of higher prices even though prices have sold off aggressively through 2025.

The European Parliament formally adopted revisions to the EU Deforestation Free Products Regulation on December 17, delaying full implementation to December 2026 for large companies. The European Council is expected to follow with final approval. The European Commission must deliver a report by April 2026 assessing simplification and effectiveness improvements. Industry participants broadly welcomed the delay as a way to reduce compliance friction, while environmental groups argue it weakens forest protection safeguards.

The regulation mandates that cocoa and six other commodity products may not be sold in or exported from the European Union if sourced from regions engaged in deforestation or forest degradation. The world’s top two cocoa producers, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana in West Africa, are highly exposed to the regulation which also prohibits existing beans from being mixed with noncompliant beans. Impact assessments estimate tracing and compliance requirements could add another four percent to global cocoa costs.

International Cocoa Organization reports that cocoa prices trended bearish through most of November 2025, pressured by eased regulatory concerns, improved Ivorian arrivals and weak grindings in Europe and Asia. Early month gains of seven to eight percent in London and New York were reversed mid month before a late November inventory drawdown in US warehouses supported a modest eight to nine percent rebound. London cocoa averaged 4,121 pounds per tonne in November 2025 versus an average of 1,749 pounds per tonne between 2018 and 2022.

Ghana’s output is expected to rebound to 480,000 tonnes, up from 425,000 tonnes last season according to industry projections, though structural challenges persist including illegal mining, aging farms and industry mismanagement. For top producer Côte d’Ivoire, output is expected to remain largely stable. Some analysts argue that gains in Ecuadorian output and strong arrivals in Côte d’Ivoire remain underweighted in forecasts, suggesting downside risks persist for prices.

Consumer and chocolate trends reflect ongoing price pass through pressures. UK media continues to highlight shrinkflation and higher shelf prices as manufacturers adjust to elevated cocoa costs. Treat purchases persist but are increasingly promotion driven as households manage discretionary spending. Chocolate manufacturers are struggling with soaring cocoa costs according to RaboResearch senior analyst Julia Buech, with many existing contracts between cocoa suppliers and manufacturers hedged in early 2024 before prices exploded.

A firmer US dollar remains a marginal headwind for commodities denominated in the currency. The Bank of England cut rates to 3.75 percent on a tight vote, supporting risk appetite but underscoring persistent inflation concerns for discretionary spending. Macroeconomic conditions continue influencing commodity market dynamics alongside supply and demand fundamentals.

Speculative positioning shows evolving market sentiment. Tightening ICE monitored US inventories countered ample supply narratives during mid December. Cocoa futures pushed beyond 6,050 dollars per tonne on expectations of a smaller global cocoa surplus and continued speculative buying ahead of the contract’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Commodity Index next year. The move is expected to trigger up to two billion dollars in buying in early January according to market observers.

Industry adaptation reflects how volatility is reshaping hedging and business models across the cocoa value chain. Barry Callebaut’s strategic review underscores structural pressures facing processors and manufacturers. Companies are evaluating whether vertical integration or focused specialization offers better risk management as raw material costs fluctuate dramatically. Long term sustainability issues including aging farms, climate change impacts and swollen shoot disease continue challenging production outlooks.

The global cocoa market concluded the 2024 to 2025 crop year with supply rising an estimated 7.6 percent compared to the previous year, coupled with a 4.3 percent fall in grinding. The reported surplus of 49,000 tons came as a surprise to many market participants. A Reuters survey of market participants had indicated an expectation of a surplus twice as high at the end of the crop year in September. The International Cocoa Organization’s own forecast in February had projected a much larger surplus of 142,000 tonnes.

Looking ahead over the next few weeks, the base case scenario suggests range bound trading with sharp weather driven spikes. Bullish catalysts include logistics disruptions, quality downgrades affecting bean specifications and stronger grindings data indicating robust demand. Bearish catalysts include continued favorable weather supporting crop development, steady arrivals at export ports and further long liquidation by speculative funds reducing open interest.

The net outlook remains neutral to slightly bullish according to market analysts, not due to collapsing supply but because the market is still one credible weather or logistics disruption away from renewed volatility. With industry cover at just one to two months and minimal forward selling, the market remains highly exposed to supply shocks potentially pushing prices back toward 10,000 dollars per tonne. However, if weather holds and output beats expectations, the projected surplus could cap prices closer to 6,500 to 7,000 dollars per tonne.

Better yields and expansion in plantations are expected to drive increases in Ecuador’s cocoa production for 2025 to 2026. Ecuador has emerged as a key source of supply growth offsetting challenges in traditional West African producers. South American production more broadly is expected to contribute to surplus conditions, though volumes remain significantly smaller than West African output which accounts for more than 70 percent of global supply.

A surplus environment should see prices continuing to move lower in 2026 according to ING analysts, while a rebuilding of global inventories should also help to reduce some of the extreme volatility witnessed in cocoa markets in recent years. London cocoa is forecast to average a little more than 3,400 pounds per tonne in 2026, down significantly from 2024 and 2025 levels but still well above historical averages. The delayed EUDR implementation will only add downward pressure to prices by delaying some supply concerns for the European Union.

Demand recovery remains uncertain as consumers adjust to higher chocolate prices. Total grindings over the first three quarters of 2024 were up just 0.7 percent year over year after falling 4.2 percent in 2023. Prices need to stay high to keep a lid on demand according to market observers. Even if estimated surpluses materialize, the stock to grinding ratio will only increase to 30 percent, which would still represent the second lowest since at least 2008 to 2009.

The cocoa market heads into the first quarter of 2026 delicately balanced with volatility likely to persist. Monitoring mid crop performance in West Africa, political developments affecting production and trade, and macroeconomic headwinds will be key to navigating this complex boom bust cycle. Historically tight stocks are likely to keep the market very sensitive to any supply and demand developments despite improving production outlooks.