Global cocoa production dropped 13% amid supply crisis

World cocoa production fell sharply in the 2023/24 season as supply constraints continued to grip the global market, according to new statistics from the International Cocoa Organization.

The ICCO released its latest quarterly bulletin showing global gross production declined 12.9% year-on-year to 4.368 million tonnes. World grindings also decreased by 4.8% to 4.818 million tonnes, reflecting reduced processing activity across major chocolate-producing regions.

The supply shortage created a global deficit of 494,000 tonnes, significantly widening the gap between production and consumption. End-of-season stocks plummeted 28% to 1.270 million tonnes, pushing the critical stocks-to-grindings ratio down to just 26.4%.

Cocoa prices remained elevated through the April-June 2025 quarter despite easing from historic peaks earlier this year. The Abidjan-based organization warned that persistent supply constraints and unpredictable weather patterns continue threatening market stability.

Trade data showed some positive movement, with global exports of cocoa beans and semi-finished products reaching 2.25 million tonnes between January and March 2025. This represented a nearly 6% increase compared to the same period in the previous season.

The ICCO temporarily withheld production and processing data for the current 2024/25 season while conducting a comprehensive review of estimation methodologies. Officials indicated they are updating long-term forecasting approaches to improve accuracy.

Weather-related challenges have particularly affected major producing regions in West Africa, where irregular rainfall and extreme temperatures disrupted growing seasons. These climatic issues compound existing structural problems in cocoa farming communities.

The organization cautioned that any additional adverse weather developments could further strain global supplies and push prices higher. Market analysts continue monitoring seasonal patterns and weather forecasts for key growing regions.

Supply chain disruptions have forced chocolate manufacturers to adjust production plans and ingredient sourcing strategies. Some companies have raised product prices or reduced package sizes to manage increased raw material costs.

The quarterly bulletin includes detailed trade statistics by country and region covering crop years from 2021/22 to 2023/24, plus quarterly data through March 2025. Import origins and export destinations for leading cocoa trading nations are also documented.