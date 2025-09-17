Global Cocoa Prices Retreat Despite Supply Concerns as Asian Demand Plunges

International cocoa markets experienced dramatic volatility during August 2025, with futures prices initially surging on supply concerns before retreating sharply amid alarming demand destruction data that highlighted the impact of sustained high prices on global chocolate consumption.

London cocoa futures climbed 8 percent to $7,901 per tonne during the first half of August, while New York contracts gained 6 percent to $8,721 per tonne, driven by structural concerns about the 2024/25 mid-crop and weather-related fears affecting the upcoming 2025/26 main crop harvest.

However, the rally proved unsustainable as disappointing Q2 2025 grindings data revealed the extent to which elevated prices have damaged global cocoa demand. Asian grindings plummeted by 16.3 percent during the quarter, representing an eight-year low that underscored how years of record-high prices have pressured manufacturers and ultimately consumers.

By month-end, London prices had retreated 9 percent to $7,191 per tonne, while New York contracts declined 12 percent to $7,635 per tonne, erasing gains as market participants reassessed the balance between tight supplies and weakening demand fundamentals.

The dramatic price swings reflect a market caught between persistent supply-side challenges in West Africa and mounting evidence that elevated prices are destroying consumption across key markets. Current prices remain down 8.48% over the past month, indicating continued pressure despite ongoing supply concerns.

Market structure remained in backwardation throughout August, with nearby contracts trading at premiums to later-dated futures, signaling continued tight supply expectations. However, the backwardation narrowed compared to August 2024 levels, suggesting some easing of immediate supply fears among traders.

The demand destruction became particularly pronounced in Asia, historically a growth market for cocoa consumption. The 16.3 percent decline in regional grindings represents the steepest fall in eight years, highlighting how sustained price pressure has forced manufacturers to reduce processing volumes significantly.

Supply-side concerns persist despite the price retreat, with ongoing structural challenges affecting cocoa production in key West African growing regions. Weather patterns during July 2025 raised concerns about potential damage to the 2025/26 main crop, though emerging cautious optimism about harvest prospects helped limit price gains.

A significant development occurred on September 8 when President Trump signed an executive order exempting cocoa from existing US tariffs, recognizing that cocoa cannot be produced domestically in sufficient quantities. This policy change could reduce import costs for American buyers and potentially support demand recovery.

The tariff exemption represents acknowledgment by US policymakers that certain commodities require special consideration in trade policy. The measure applies specifically to goods that cannot be grown or sourced domestically in sufficient quantities, providing potential relief for chocolate manufacturers facing elevated input costs.

Industry analysts note that the market faces a complex interplay of factors that will determine future price direction. While supply-side challenges from West African production regions continue creating upward pressure, the dramatic demand response to high prices suggests a fundamental shift in market dynamics.

The Asian demand collapse particularly concerns industry observers, as the region had been viewed as a key growth market for chocolate consumption. The eight-year low in grindings indicates that price sensitivity extends beyond traditional mature markets to emerging chocolate consumption regions.

Manufacturing margins have been severely compressed by elevated cocoa prices, forcing processors to reduce volumes and potentially reformulate products to maintain profitability. This adjustment process appears to be accelerating, based on the dramatic Q2 grindings data across multiple regions.

Weather concerns remain prominent for the upcoming 2025/26 main crop, though recent assessments suggest more balanced prospects compared to initial fears. The crop development timeline means definitive harvest projections remain months away, maintaining uncertainty in supply forecasting.

Trading patterns suggest that speculative positioning has become increasingly important in price formation, with fund flows responding rapidly to supply and demand signals. The August volatility demonstrates how quickly sentiment can shift as new fundamental data emerges.

For chocolate manufacturers, the price environment creates difficult strategic decisions about inventory management and product pricing. Many companies have implemented multiple price increases to consumers, contributing to the demand destruction evident in processing data.

The cocoa market’s evolution reflects broader commodity market dynamics where supply constraints initially drive prices higher, but sustained elevation eventually generates demand responses that rebalance market conditions through consumption reduction rather than supply expansion.