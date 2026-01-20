Global Cocoa Prices Fall Below Ghana’s Farmgate Payment Rate

Global cocoa prices have slipped below the producer price Ghana is currently paying its farmers, introducing a new shift in the cocoa market that industry watchers are closely monitoring and placing significant stress on the already struggling Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), which in most cases must absorb the difference between domestic and global prices.

Cocoa is now trading on the world market at around 5,100 United States dollars per tonne, translating to roughly 54,570 Ghana cedis at prevailing exchange rates of approximately 10.70 cedis to the dollar. This sits below the 58,000 cedis per tonne paid to farmers under Ghana’s producer price announced in August 2025 for the current 2025/2026 season.

When the government announced the producer price increase in August, world cocoa prices were significantly higher, trading in the range of 6,000 to 7,000 dollars per tonne, reflecting severe supply pressures across West Africa. The higher international prices at the time provided room for Ghana to raise farmgate prices while remaining broadly aligned with global market conditions.

Since then, global prices have eased as market expectations adjusted, even as Ghana’s producer price has remained fixed for the season. Finance Minister Doctor Cassiel Ato Forson announced in August that government increased the producer price from 3,100 dollars per tonne to 5,040 dollars per tonne, representing a 62.58 percent increase from the previous season.

The new price set at 70 percent of the gross Free On Board (FOB) value of 7,200 dollars per tonne aligned with President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promise to pay cocoa farmers 70 percent of the FOB price. At an average exchange rate of 10.25 cedis to the dollar, this translated to about 51,660 cedis per tonne or 3,228.75 cedis per 64 kilogram bag of cocoa.

However, as the Ghana cedi appreciated significantly throughout 2025, gaining more than 40 percent against the dollar, COCOBOD maintained the farmgate price at 3,100 cedis per bag despite the changing exchange rate dynamics. The board effectively absorbed the exchange rate gap through internal subsidies to cushion farmers from currency fluctuations.

With global prices falling below 5,100 dollars per tonne in January 2026 while Ghana continues paying farmers based on a 5,040 dollar per tonne calculation at outdated exchange rates, authorities are yet to indicate whether what farmers receive will be revised down or if the producer price will remain unchanged for the rest of the season.

If global prices remain below domestic prices for a prolonged period, the gap could increase financial pressure within the cocoa sector, particularly on COCOBOD, which absorbs the difference. Trading Economics data shows cocoa fell to 4,890 dollars per tonne on January 15, marking the lowest level since February 2024 before recovering slightly to around 5,100 dollars by January 20.

The decline follows cocoa’s sharpest annual drop on record in 2025, when prices plunged 48.1 percent. Earlier drought concerns in West Africa had lifted prices to historic highs exceeding 12,000 dollars per tonne in February 2024, but improved harvest prospects later in the year weighed heavily on the market, with cocoa closing 2025 at 6,056 dollars per tonne.

Favorable weather across key West African producing regions, particularly Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, is expected to increase harvests in February and March, raising farmers’ expectations for crop quality. According to farmers, cocoa trees are already beginning to flower, a positive sign that could boost the next mid season harvest expected between April and September.

Cocoa grinding in Europe slipped by 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 304,470 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking the sixth consecutive decline and significantly worse than market forecasts of a 2.9 percent drop. The European market represents a significant portion of global cocoa consumption, and traders now await data covering North America and Asia.

Analysts forecast surpluses from the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 cocoa bean seasons as higher prices incentivized a global rebound in production while demand destruction rebuilt global stockpiles. Oran van Dort, commodity analyst at Rabobank, expects prices to trend downward as these surpluses materialize, assuming normal weather conditions.

“With the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons expected to bring surpluses, driven by higher prices incentivizing a global rebound in production as well as demand destruction, which will rebuild global stockpiles, we expect prices to trend downward as these surpluses materialize, assuming normal weather conditions,” van Dort stated.

However, he does not expect prices to return to historical levels within the next year or two, as systemic supply side issues in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana will persist. The global cocoa production landscape appears to be shifting away from these two countries toward others, particularly Latin America and other West African nations.

The International Cocoa Organization daily price data for early January 2026 showed cocoa trading around 5,400 to 6,000 dollars per tonne. While good weather predictions support supply balance, reports indicate West African exporters are turning to futures contracts to lock in prices and mitigate volatility.

COCOBOD previously announced that by maintaining the price at 3,100 cedis per bag for several months during 2025 amidst the strong performance of the Ghana cedi, government subsidized the cocoa farmer with an amount of 1,114 cedis for each bag of cocoa sold since the second quarter of 2025. This intervention moved the farmer share of the FOB from 63.9 percent to over 99 percent.

Benjamin Larweh and David Oduro of COCOBOD’s Public Affairs Department explained in a statement that while international cocoa prices have remained relatively high, the strong performance of the Ghana cedi moderated their impact in local currency terms. Yet COCOBOD has not relented, absorbing the exchange rate gap and maintaining the current farmgate price to protect farmer incomes despite economic pressures.

“This is not an isolated gesture, but part of a broader, farmer centered vision,” the statement read. “From reforms in the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme to improved distribution of agro inputs and other productivity enhancement initiatives, COCOBOD is actively working to empower farmers, strengthen communities, and build a sustainable cocoa economy.”

The challenge for COCOBOD stems from the complex interplay between dollar denominated international cocoa prices, the Ghana cedi exchange rate, and the fixed cedi denominated farmgate price paid to farmers. When international prices fall while the cedi remains strong, the gap between what COCOBOD receives from cocoa sales and what it pays farmers can widen significantly.

For the 2025/2026 crop season opening August 7, government reintroduced the free cocoa fertilizer program as additional support to Ghanaian cocoa farmers. COCOBOD also made available jute sacks and related logistics for the smooth take off of the new season while announcing plans to roll out a Ghana Cocoa Traceability System.

The traceability system ensures cocoa produced in Ghana can be traced from a plot of land to a port of shipment, placing Ghana in full compliance with the due diligence requirements of the European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) taking effect December 31, 2025. The system positions Ghana to supply cocoa that is traceable, deforestation free, child labor free, and compliant with EU regulations.

Parliament’s expected amendment of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act aims to make it illegal for COCOBOD to deviate or stray from its core mandate to protect the organization’s financial sustainability. This measure is designed to place COCOBOD firmly on the path of recovery and position the board to deliver critical services to cocoa farmers and support the Ghanaian economy.

Ghana’s cocoa production is projected to reach 650,000 metric tonnes for the 2024/2025 season, according to conservative COCOBOD estimates, representing recovery from the previous year’s 336,000 metric tonnes. Cocoa bean exports are projected to reach 520,000 metric tonnes, up 55 percent from the preceding year’s estimate.

The cocoa industry employs approximately 800,000 farm families in 10 out of Ghana’s 16 administrative regions. The crop generates two billion dollars in foreign exchange annually, making it a major contributor to government coffers and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speculation abounds that in response to the cocoa bean price hike on the world market during 2024, some producers and Licensed Buying Companies held back beans anticipating further price hikes. COCOBOD announced plans to push delivery of 350,000 metric tonnes of the cocoa bean crop to the following season, alleging supply chain issues.

Ghana cocoa beans maintain a reputation as the ingredient of preference for quality oriented chocolate manufacturers. COCOBOD strives to meet the trade quality demanded by international markets while protecting Ghana’s image as the producer of the best quality bulk cocoa and maintaining its reputation as a highly reliable supplier of premium quality cocoa.

The minimum quality standards set by COCOBOD exceed the benchmarks established in the international cocoa market for the trade in good fermented beans. The superior quality specifications for Ghana cocoa beans are often attributed to excellent post harvest handling practices of Ghanaian farmers.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop season, COCOBOD faces difficult decisions regarding whether to maintain current producer prices despite unfavorable international market conditions or to adjust payments downward in line with falling global prices. Either option carries significant implications for farmer welfare, COCOBOD’s financial health, and Ghana’s cocoa sector sustainability.

Maintaining elevated prices in Ghana cedi terms through subsidies may not be financially sustainable in the long run, analysts warn. While COCOBOD remains committed to supporting farmers, this situation calls for a delicate balancing act, protecting farmer incomes while ensuring the long term financial health of the cocoa sector.

The appreciation of the cedi dampens the cedi equivalent value of international cocoa prices even when those prices rise in dollar terms. Even if the achieved FOB for the year permits the Producer Price Review Committee to raise farmers’ share of the dollar denominated producer price, the Ghana cedi equivalent could still be lower than current payments being sustained through subsidies.

Weather volatility remains a critical factor, as a single incident such as drought or heatwave could tighten supply again and send prices surging. The ramifications of overplanting, including a potential price collapse, may be felt as early as the 2027/2028 season according to commodity analysts.

For now, COCOBOD absorbs the financial pressure created by the inversion of domestic and international prices while cocoa farmers continue receiving the guaranteed farmgate price announced in August. How long this situation can be sustained without triggering fiscal stress or requiring policy adjustment remains the critical question facing Ghana’s cocoa sector.