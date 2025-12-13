Global Cocoa Markets Stage Sharp Recovery Amid West African Supply Pressures

Global cocoa futures surged 4.5 percent to 6,091 United States dollars per metric ton on December 10, 2025, rebounding decisively from the critical 6,050 support level as structural supply constraints and port congestion in Côte d’Ivoire intensified market volatility. The rally validates technical expectations while underscoring persistent production deficits across West African growing regions.

Futures traded above 6,100 dollars per tonne on December 12, representing the highest levels since early November, driven by speculative activity amid uneven harvest reports and anticipation of cocoa’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) next year. The index addition could trigger approximately two billion dollars in institutional buying during early January 2026 as funds rebalance portfolios to match index weightings.

The 6,050 dollar level has flipped from resistance to support after repeated testing throughout 2025’s extreme price swings that saw futures nearly double year to date before retreating substantially. Buyers defended this threshold decisively, establishing a higher floor and setting the stage for potential advancement toward 6,290 dollar resistance. Breaking above that level could open a move toward 6,640 dollars according to technical analysts tracking momentum indicators.

Rabobank cut its 2025 to 2026 global cocoa surplus forecast to 250,000 metric tons on December 10, down from 328,000 metric tons projected in November. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) reduced its 2024 to 2025 global surplus estimate to 49,000 metric tons from 142,000 metric tons on November 28, while lowering production forecasts to 4.69 million metric tons from 4.84 million metric tons. These downward revisions reflect ongoing challenges from disease, irregular rainfall and aging plantations.

Bloomberg reports temporary congestion at Ivorian ports has pushed weekly arrivals above 100,000 tonnes, well above seasonal norms, as farmers rush beans to market and exporters face liquidity constraints. This backlog risks misleading analysts into overestimating the 2024 to 2025 crop size while adding downward pressure on farmgate and export prices. The situation intensifies short term volatility as arrivals data becomes harder to interpret accurately.

The European Commission approved unconditionally Mars Incorporated’s 36 billion dollar acquisition of Kellanova on December 8 under the European Union (EU) Merger Regulation. The ruling concluded the merger does not raise competition concerns within the European Economic Area (EEA), marking one of 2025’s most significant moves in global confectionery consolidation. The transaction closed December 11, creating a snacking portfolio generating approximately 36 billion dollars annually with nine brands exceeding one billion dollars each.

Supply concerns, especially weaker Côte d’Ivoire harvest deliveries remaining below expectations, drove mid week price strength before the December 10 breakout. Processors remain cautious as high cocoa prices pressure margins despite seasonal holiday demand providing temporary support. Manufacturers continue shrinkflation and reformulation strategies to manage elevated input costs while maintaining retail price competitiveness.

Rainfall has improved in parts of West Africa, typically a bearish factor for prices, but inconsistencies and drying risks sustain volatility across growing regions. Farmers in top grower Côte d’Ivoire expect recent light rains and hot weather will boost the size and quality of beans harvested from February when the main crop runs through March. However, dealers note ongoing concerns over stockpiles at ports caused by falling international prices and liquidity crunches.

Strong United States dollar movements weighed on prices earlier in the week as currency dynamics affected dollar denominated commodity contracts. Potential inclusion of cocoa in major commodity indices could attract new institutional inflows beyond the Bloomberg index addition, providing additional support if fundamental supply constraints persist through early 2026.

Holiday chocolate demand remains resilient despite higher retail prices as consumers continue purchasing confectionery products during the December shopping season. Movement toward value brands continues in key Western markets as shoppers seek affordability while maintaining chocolate consumption patterns. This demand stability provides a floor under prices even as economic uncertainty tempers bullish sentiment.

The market outlook for seven to thirty days shows bias shifting from bullish to neutral as competing factors balance. Upside triggers include a break above 6,290 dollars potentially opening movement toward 6,640 dollars. Downside risks encompass improved West African weather conditions, further United States dollar strength and post holiday demand softening as seasonal consumption patterns normalize.

Cocoa’s defended rebound from 6,050 and forceful rally to 6,091 dollars signal bullish sentiment remains intact amid worsening supply fundamentals. West Africa’s logistical pressure points combined with consolidation in the confectionery sector suggest volatility will remain a defining feature of fourth quarter 2025 and early 2026 market conditions.

ICE monitored cocoa inventories held in United States ports fell to an 8.75 month low of 1,659,791 bags on Thursday, providing additional support for prices. Shrinking warehouse stocks indicate tight physical supplies despite financial market volatility and macroeconomic headwinds affecting broader commodity markets.

Côte d’Ivoire harvest deliveries continue underperforming expectations as climate disruption and multi season production deficits constrain output. The country supplies over 70 percent of global cocoa alongside Ghana, making West African production critical to worldwide chocolate manufacturing. Supply chain disruptions including transportation delays and rising port handling costs further complicate delivery logistics.

The Mars Kellanova merger approval adds strategic pressure on competitors to secure long term cocoa supply agreements as consolidation creates larger buyers with enhanced negotiating power. Teresa Ribera, executive vice president for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition at the European Commission, emphasized regulators examined whether Mars would gain extra power over retailers that could lead to higher prices for shops and ultimately consumers.

Market participants expect elevated volatility driven primarily by supply data releases throughout December and January as harvest progress becomes clearer. Critical technical levels remain 6,050 dollars as support, 6,290 dollars as resistance and 6,640 dollars as the next upside target if momentum continues building on supply concerns.

Core market takeaways indicate a bullish trend with sharp pullbacks remains intact. Key drivers include structural supply strain, weather risk and port congestion complications. The sector watch focuses on how Mars Kellanova merger dynamics influence cocoa procurement strategies across major confectionery manufacturers competing for limited supplies.

Cocoa reached a record high of 12,931 dollars per ton in December 2024 before prices more than halved, trading around 5,500 dollars in late 2025. The commodity hit a November 2025 low of 4,924 dollars, representing a 61.9 percent drop from the peak. Current prices around 6,300 dollars in mid December 2025 demonstrate cocoa remains in volatile bearish trend despite recent recovery.

The flat forward curve indicates some supply concerns persist as cocoa futures prices from December 2025 through September 2027 delivery trade above 6,135 and below 6,315 dollars per ton. This narrow range suggests markets anticipate neither dramatic improvements nor significant deterioration in fundamental supply and demand balances over the medium term.

Analysts monitoring mid crop performance, political developments in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of elections and macroeconomic headwinds will be key to navigating this complex boom bust cycle. With industry cover at just one to two months and minimal forward selling, the market remains highly exposed to supply shocks potentially pushing prices back toward higher levels if production disappoints.