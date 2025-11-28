Global Cocoa Market Stabilizes as West Africa Supply Recovers

Global cocoa futures have fallen to near 21 month lows as improved harvest conditions in West Africa ease supply pressures that drove historic price surges through 2024 and early 2025, though analysts warn persistent vulnerabilities could rapidly reintroduce volatility.

Cocoa prices stood at approximately 5,068 US dollars per tonne on November 28, 2025, representing declines exceeding 50 percent from peaks above 12,000 dollars recorded during the 2024 holiday season. The price correction marks a decisive shift for a commodity market that experienced one of the most turbulent years in modern trading history.

The International Cocoa Organization Market Report for October 2025 confirms a clear downward trend with London December futures ranging between 5,478 and 6,320 dollars per tonne while New York December contracts traded from 5,809 to 6,686 dollars. Prices fell approximately 8 percent by end October compared to severe supply shortages that dominated October 2024 market dynamics.

Over the past month, cocoa prices dropped 16.14 percent and stand down 44.29 percent compared to the same period last year. The futures curve has swung from extreme backwardation indicating tight near term supplies to mild contango signaling easing pressure, according to trading data tracking benchmark contracts.

Ghana Cocoa Board revised production targets downward for the 2024/25 marketing year to 650,000 metric tonnes as Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo acknowledged current output stands at approximately 450,000 tonnes. The regulatory authority had initially announced projections climbing as high as 800,000 tonnes before reassessing based on adverse weather including delayed and insufficient rainfall.

US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service analysis projects Ghana’s cocoa bean production will reach 700,000 metric tonnes for the October to September marketing year, representing a 32 percent increase from the previous season’s 531,000 tonnes. The jump reflects improved yields during the early main crop harvest combined with more effective pruning exercises and adequate insecticide supplies.

Côte d’Ivoire arrivals reached 411,000 tonnes by November 10, down 9.7 percent year on year. However, the International Cocoa Organization suggests this decline does not necessarily indicate a weak main crop since local processors appear to be stock building following a poor mid crop with high rejection rates.

Chocolate maker Mondelez reported the latest cocoa pod count in West Africa stands 7 percent above the five year average and materially higher than last year’s crop. Reports from Ivory Coast cocoa farmers state that trees are performing well while recent dry weather helped harvested beans dry properly.

Ghana increased farmgate prices to 70 percent of world market rates to incentivize farmers and boost production. The policy adjustment from a previous 60 percent proposal aims to enhance profitability and reduce smuggling to neighboring countries where higher prices historically lured beans out of official trade channels.

Ghana Cocoa Board documented that the country lost more than 1.1 billion dollars to cocoa smuggling between the 2021/22 and 2024/25 seasons. The 2023/24 season recorded the highest losses with 253,212 tonnes smuggled, amounting to approximately 658.3 million dollars. In the ongoing 2024/25 season, 29,623 tonnes have already crossed borders illegally, resulting in estimated losses of 143.7 million dollars.

International Cocoa Organization grindings data confirm global demand downturn with Asian processing falling 17.1 percent year on year to the lowest third quarter grind in nine years. European grindings declined 4.8 percent while North American figures rose 3.2 percent due to additional reporting plants rather than genuine consumption growth.

Weak processing remains one of the strongest brakes on any price recovery as manufacturers remain cautious after experiencing extreme input cost inflation throughout 2024. North American sales volume of chocolate candy dropped more than 21 percent in the 13 weeks ending September 7 compared to the same period last year, according to research firm Circana data.

Hershey Chief Executive Officer described chocolate sales during Halloween season as disappointing. The holiday represented nearly 18 percent of annual US candy sales in 2024, ranking second only to Christmas in importance for confectionery manufacturers.

The European Parliament approved a one year delay to implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation, providing regulatory relief that reduced immediate compliance driven import tightness. The regulation aims to tackle deforestation in countries whose exports to the EU include key commodities such as soybeans and cocoa.

Cocoa futures initially fell following the European Parliament announcement but held above the previous week’s 1.75 year lows. The delay allows EU countries to continue importing agricultural products from regions in Africa, Indonesia and South America where deforestation concerns have been documented without facing immediate supply blockages at ports.

Nigeria’s 2025/26 output is projected to fall approximately 11 percent year on year according to the Cocoa Association, highlighting uneven regional dynamics across West Africa. Nigeria ranks as the world’s fifth largest cocoa producer with projected volumes of 305,000 metric tonnes compared to 344,000 tonnes the previous crop year.

The International Cocoa Organization revised its 2023/24 global cocoa deficit to 494,000 metric tonnes, representing the largest deficit in over 60 years. Production fell 13.1 percent year on year to 4.380 million metric tonnes while the global stocks to grindings ratio declined to a 46 year low of 27.0 percent.

For 2024/25, the International Cocoa Organization estimated a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 metric tonnes, marking the first surplus in four years. Global production is projected to rise 7.8 percent year on year to 4.84 million metric tonnes as West African conditions improve.

ICE monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports fell to a 7.25 month low of 1,810,657 bags, providing some support for prices amid concerns about available certified stocks. Shrinking exchange inventories typically signal tight physical market conditions despite improving harvest prospects.

Bloomberg Commodity Index administrator announced plans to increase cocoa’s weighting in the benchmark index from current levels. Assets tracking the index totaled almost 109 billion dollars at year end 2024, suggesting that passive funds will need to purchase approximately 1.9 billion dollars in cocoa futures over 80 days according to Peak Trading Research calculations.

The volatility of 2024 and early 2025 has accelerated industry interest in cocoa free and cocoa reduced formulations as manufacturers explore fermentation based substitutes. Major brands have adjusted recipes, diversified portfolios and adopted more cautious procurement strategies in response to unprecedented price swings.

Ecuador is emerging as a key growth driver with yields of approximately 800 kilograms per hectare well above West Africa’s average of roughly 500 kilograms per hectare. Output is expected to exceed 570,000 tonnes in the 2025/26 season and 650,000 tonnes by 2026/27, positioning the South American nation to potentially surpass Ghana as the world’s second largest producer.

Despite easing cocoa prices from peak levels, declining grindings signal weak demand as retail prices remain elevated and consumers stay cautious. Industry analysts emphasize the adjustment reflects less about raw material costs and more about company level pricing strategies as major chocolate makers prioritize margin protection over volume recovery.

Leading chocolate manufacturers have acknowledged improving supply conditions and expressed confidence that cocoa availability will normalize in 2025/26. However, none are signaling broad based price reductions, maintaining cautious approaches until market conditions become more favorable for renewed consumption growth.

Analysts at Aranca noted that the market is clearly in a transition phase rather than recovery. The next turning point will not be driven by changes in cocoa futures prices alone but depends largely on when retail chocolate prices adjust lower meaningfully to reignite consumer demand.

Weather and seasonal conditions present persistent wildcards despite current stability. The Harmattan dry season occurring between November and mid March could reduce bean size and quality across coastal West Africa. Disease vulnerability persists across aging plantations in Ivory Coast and Ghana where infrastructure gaps and pest pressures remain unresolved.

The Ghana Civil Society Cocoa Platform warned that illegal mining activities known locally as galamsey pose growing threats to cocoa production. Industry sources comment that over 90,000 hectares have been affected by unlicensed gold mining spilling over onto cocoa production lands, damaging farmlands and water sources critical for sustainable cultivation.

Ghana’s cocoa industry employs approximately 800,000 farm families across 10 of the country’s 16 administrative regions. The sector generates 2 billion dollars in foreign exchange annually, making it a major contributor to government revenues and gross domestic product despite ongoing production challenges.

Regulatory authorities in both Ivory Coast and Ghana have cut back on forward bean sales for the 2025/26 season to take advantage of elevated prices. Ivory Coast has sold less than 400,000 tonnes so far compared to 1.45 million tonnes at this time last year while Ghana sold approximately 100,000 tonnes versus the usual 500,000 tonnes.

Both countries are betting that global supply will stay tight enough by not signing forward contracts to allow spot deals with higher margins later in the season. The strategy contrasts with traditional approaches of selling most cocoa crops ahead of time to ensure stable farmer incomes and guaranteed global supplies.

CocoaRadar analysts expect the coming months to be defined by close monitoring of West African harvest execution, Harmattan developments and rainfall patterns, European Union Deforestation Regulation decision making processes, industrial demand signals heading into the first quarter of 2026, and increasingly important hedging strategies for buyers navigating uncertainty.

The current calm in cocoa markets reflects genuine easing of immediate supply pressures but remains fragile given the sector’s exposure to weather disruptions, political developments, regulatory changes and macroeconomic headwinds. Slight disruptions from any of these factors could rapidly reintroduce the volatility that defined 2024 trading conditions.

After one of the most turbulent years in modern cocoa market history, the past seven days indicate the sector may be moving into cautious stability characterized by supply stabilizing in major producing countries, demand softening globally, price corrections bringing futures back to more sustainable though still elevated ranges, and regulatory delays reducing immediate pressure on EU supply chains.