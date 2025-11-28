Global Cocoa Market Projects Surplus After Historic Deficit Year

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) released revised estimates on Thursday showing the global cocoa market closed the 2023/24 season with a substantial deficit of 489,000 tonnes but projects a surplus of 49,000 tonnes for the current 2024/25 season, signaling potential relief for an industry that experienced historic price spikes and supply constraints over the past year.

The quarterly bulletin published Thursday reflects information available to the ICCO Secretariat as of early November 2025. World production for 2024/25 is estimated at 4.698 million tonnes, representing a 7.6 percent increase from the previous season’s 4.365 million tonnes. This recovery follows a devastating year marked by adverse weather conditions and disease outbreaks across West Africa’s primary cocoa producing regions.

Global cocoa grindings, which measure processing activity and serve as a proxy for demand, are estimated at 4.602 million tonnes for 2024/25, down 4.3 percent from 4.810 million tonnes the previous season. High input costs have constrained processing margins, limiting growth and resulting in year over year declines in grindings as manufacturers grappled with elevated raw material prices that peaked above $12,000 per tonne in late 2024.

End of season stocks are projected to reach 1.324 million tonnes for 2024/25, up 3.8 percent from 1.275 million tonnes in 2023/24. The stocks to grindings ratio improves to 28.8 percent from 26.5 percent, though the organization notes this remains below historical comfort levels that typically range above 30 percent.

The 2023/24 season delivered the largest supply deficit in over six decades. Production plummeted 12.9 percent as Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, which together account for approximately 60 percent of global output, suffered severe crop losses from erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, and the spread of cocoa swollen shoot virus disease. The deficit drove international cocoa prices to unprecedented heights, fundamentally disrupting chocolate manufacturing and consumer markets worldwide.

Elevated cocoa prices over recent years have encouraged farmers to reinvest in operations, adopt improved cultivation techniques, and expand production capacity. Ghana’s cocoa bean exports are projected to reach 520,000 metric tonnes in 2024/25, up 55 percent from the previous year’s 336,000 metric tonnes, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports. Côte d’Ivoire forecasts production climbing toward 1.8 million metric tonnes, representing modest recovery from 1.76 million metric tonnes the prior season.

Both major West African producers have raised farmgate prices to incentivize farmers and boost deliveries. Ghana lifted prices to 51,600 cedis per bag, approximately $5,000 per tonne, representing a 62 percent increase. Côte d’Ivoire set a record 2,800 CFA francs per kilogram, equivalent to roughly $5.00 per kilogram, for the 2025/26 season. These measures aim to discourage cross border smuggling and ensure beans reach official marketing channels.

Weather remains the critical variable influencing near term production outcomes. Recent reports indicate temperatures in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana currently exceed average levels for this time of year, potentially posing risks to crop development. The approaching Harmattan season, characterized by dry winds from the Sahara, could affect cocoa flowering and pod development if humidity levels decline significantly. Ecuador, the world’s third largest producer, has reported dryness in certain growing regions.

The projected surplus for 2024/25 carries important caveats. Regulatory authorities in both Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana rolled over portions of unfulfilled 2023/24 contracts to the current season. Questions persist about whether increased production will sufficiently cover both rolled over commitments and current season contracts. Côte d’Ivoire has sold less than 400,000 tonnes forward for 2025/26 compared to 1.45 million tonnes at this point last year, while Ghana sold approximately 100,000 tonnes versus the usual 500,000 tonnes, betting that tight supply conditions will allow spot sales at higher margins later.

Cocoa prices have retreated from December 2024 peaks but remain structurally elevated. Futures traded around $8,000 per tonne in recent weeks, down from highs exceeding $12,000 but still substantially above the $2,000 to $3,000 range that prevailed from 2017 through mid 2023. Market analysts expect prices to ease approximately 13 percent in 2025 and a further 2 percent in 2026 as additional supplies enter the market, assuming favorable weather conditions persist.

The demand destruction caused by elevated prices shows clearly in regional grinding data. European grindings declined 7.2 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2025, while Asian grindings collapsed 16 percent, falling approximately 13 percent below average industry expectations. North American grindings dropped 2.8 percent. These declines reflect historic increases in the cost of doing business and declining cocoa bean availability, which weakened industrial demand in environments where cost pass through is often limited by supermarkets and retailers.

Major chocolate manufacturers have adjusted profit projections and operational strategies in response to sustained high cocoa costs. Mondelēz International announced expectations for a 10 percent dip in earnings per share over the next year, citing rising cocoa prices. The volatility has accelerated industry interest in cocoa free and cocoa reduced formulations as manufacturers explore fermentation based substitutes.

Exchange inventories provide another indicator of market tightness. ICE monitored cocoa inventories held in United States ports fell to a 7.25 month low of 1,810,657 bags, providing some support for prices amid concerns about available certified stocks. Shrinking exchange inventories typically signal tight physical market conditions despite improving harvest prospects.

The ICCO quarterly bulletin includes statistical information on trade in cocoa beans, cocoa products, and chocolate by country and region, covering annual data from 2021/22 to 2023/24 and quarterly statistics from October 2023 to June 2025. Details on destinations of exports and origins of imports for leading cocoa exporting countries are also provided.

The ICCO operates as an intergovernmental organization established in 1973 under United Nations auspices. The organization comprises 52 member countries, including 23 cocoa exporters and 29 cocoa importers. The ICCO relocated its headquarters to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, positioning it closer to the heart of global cocoa production.

Beyond West Africa, Ecuador emerges as a key growth driver with yields averaging 800 kilograms per hectare, well above West Africa’s average of 500 kilograms per hectare. Latin American production has been rising across most major producing countries as several seasons of elevated prices spurred renewed interest in cultivation, though these volumes remain insufficient to offset West African shortfalls during low harvest years.

Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor West African harvest execution through the main crop season, Harmattan developments, rainfall patterns, and disease management effectiveness. The potential return of adverse weather in West Africa poses significant upside risk to prices despite current projections for improved supply. The coming months will determine whether the global cocoa market can sustainably transition from deficit to surplus conditions and provide stability for an industry that experienced unprecedented volatility over the past two years.