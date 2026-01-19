Global Cocoa Demand Weakens as Prices Tumble

Cocoa futures dropped to a two year low in London after Europe’s processing activity posted a steeper than expected decline, signaling that elevated prices continue destroying chocolate demand across major consuming regions.

The European Cocoa Association (ECA) reported fourth quarter grindings fell 8.3 percent year over year to 304,470 tons, marking the lowest quarterly performance in data extending back to 2013. The decline substantially exceeded analyst expectations for a 2.9 percent drop, confirming that price increases from 2024 and early 2025 have fundamentally altered purchasing patterns.

Cocoa prices have tumbled approximately 15 percent over the past month, with futures trading around 5,078 dollars per ton as of mid January. Monday’s session saw prices ease below 5,000 dollars per ton, reaching the lowest level since late November, as traders absorbed mounting evidence of demand destruction alongside improving supply prospects in West Africa.

Europe represents the world’s largest cocoa consuming region, making the grinding data particularly significant for global market assessment. Processing volumes serve as the most reliable proxy for underlying chocolate consumption because manufacturers grind cocoa beans into butter and powder for confectionery production. When grindings decline, it directly indicates reduced chocolate manufacturing activity.

Brazil previously reported a 13 percent year over year drop in fourth quarter grindings despite domestic cocoa production rising 9.7 percent annually, underscoring that demand rather than supply now constrains the market. Asian grindings fell 4.8 percent to 197,022 metric tons in the fourth quarter, while North American processing rose 0.3 percent to 103,117 metric tons.

The collapse in European processing exceeded expectations by such a wide margin that it triggered renewed selling pressure among speculative traders. Bloomberg reported futures fell as much as 13 percent intraday last week as exporters hedged positions into index related buying flows, leaving speculative long positions scrambling to exit.

Rabobank continues projecting cocoa surpluses for the 2025 to 2026 and 2026 to 2027 seasons, though the financial services firm recently trimmed its surplus estimate to 250,000 tons from a November forecast of 328,000 tons. The revision acknowledges lingering structural risks in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, the world’s two largest producers.

Corporate earnings reports highlight a growing divergence between pricing power and physical consumption volumes. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli reported 12.4 percent organic sales growth in 2025 driven by approximately 19 percent price increases, demonstrating premium brand resilience even as global grindings contract. The Swiss chocolatier’s performance underscores that luxury segment consumers continue purchasing despite elevated costs, while mass market demand remains suppressed.

Cocoa plunged 48.1 percent in 2025, recording the sharpest annual decline on record, after earlier drought concerns in West Africa lifted prices to multi decade highs. Futures briefly exceeded 10,000 dollars per ton in early 2025 before improved harvest prospects triggered sustained selling pressure that carried prices down to 6,056 dollars per ton by year end.

Weather conditions across key West African producing regions have improved substantially, raising expectations for larger harvests during the February to March period. Tropical General Investments Group noted that favorable growing conditions are expected to boost upcoming harvests in Ivory Coast and Ghana, with farmers reporting larger and healthier pods compared to the same period last year. Chocolate manufacturer Mondelez indicated that the latest cocoa pod count in West Africa stands seven percent above the five year average.

Côte d’Ivoire cocoa arrivals at ports show tangible recovery, with weekly inflows frequently exceeding 50,000 tons and the season to date deficit narrowing toward historical norms. Under typical market conditions, this improved supply would ease price pressure. Instead, cocoa maintains structural elevation and volatility driven by regulatory distortions and market structure issues rather than weather fundamentals.

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) cut its global 2024 to 2025 cocoa surplus estimate to 49,000 metric tons from a previous projection of 142,000 metric tons, marking the first surplus in four years after consecutive deficits. The organization also lowered its production estimate for 2024 to 2025 to 4.69 million metric tons from 4.84 million metric tons.

Nigeria’s cocoa production faces continued challenges as the world’s fifth largest producer. The Nigeria Cocoa Association projects 2025 to 2026 output will decline 11 percent year over year to 305,000 metric tons from 344,000 metric tons in the prior crop year.

Technical analysis indicates resistance near 5,500 dollars per ton continues capping upside price movements, while support around 5,000 dollars per ton has been tested multiple times. Brief rebounds from one month lows have been driven by index rebalancing flows and short covering rather than fundamental demand improvement.

Market participants now focus on whether falling prices can stimulate renewed chocolate consumption or whether structural demand damage from the 2024 to 2025 price spike will persist throughout 2026. The divergence between premium brand performance and mass market weakness suggests price sensitivity varies dramatically across consumer segments, complicating efforts to forecast demand recovery timing.

The coming months will determine whether improved West African harvests and lower futures prices can restore equilibrium to a market fundamentally disrupted by the most extreme price volatility in modern cocoa trading history.