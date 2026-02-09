Global Chip Sales Set to Reach US$1 Trillion in 2026

Global semiconductor sales are projected to hit $1 trillion in 2026, driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure, the Internet of Things (IoT), 6G networks, and autonomous vehicle technologies, according to data released by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) on Thursday, February 6, 2026.

The trade body, which represents 99 percent of the United States semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two thirds of non US chip firms, announced that the global semiconductor industry recorded its highest ever annual sales in 2025, reaching $791.7 billion. This represents a 25.6 percent increase compared to 2024 sales of $630.5 billion.

John Neuffer, SIA president and chief executive officer, stated that semiconductors are the foundation of nearly all modern technology. He emphasized the critical need for Washington policymakers to prioritize strengthening the domestic chip ecosystem for long term competitiveness.

Neuffer noted that a globally competitive American semiconductor industry would boost economic growth, enhance national security, and position the country to lead technological development in the 21st century.

Product segment analysis revealed that logic products emerged as the largest category in 2025, with sales increasing 39.9 percent to $301.9 billion. Logic chips are manufactured by companies including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel, and are essential for data center operations and AI computing.

Memory products ranked as the second largest segment, with sales rising 34.8 percent to $223.1 billion. The growth in memory chip demand reflects the substantial data processing requirements of artificial intelligence applications and cloud computing infrastructure.

Regional sales data showed that the Asia Pacific region recorded the strongest growth in 2025, with sales climbing 45 percent year on year. The Americas region followed with 30.5 percent growth, while China registered a 17.3 percent increase. Europe posted more modest growth at 6.3 percent, and Japan experienced a 4.7 percent decline.

Fourth quarter 2025 sales totaled $236.6 billion, representing a 37.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 and a 13.6 percent rise from the third quarter of 2025. December 2025 monthly sales reached $78.9 billion, up 2.7 percent from November.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization compiles monthly sales figures using a three month moving average methodology.

Industry analysts attribute the sustained growth to massive capital investments by technology companies building artificial intelligence capable data centers worldwide. The demand extends across the semiconductor supply chain, affecting design houses, specialized manufacturers, and equipment suppliers.

The anticipated achievement of $1 trillion in annual sales represents a significant milestone for an industry that has become central to modern economic infrastructure and technological advancement.