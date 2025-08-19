Global Call for Tech Solutions to Support Ghana Revenue Authority

The World Bank, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and Trust Valley have launched a new innovation challenge to help strengthen tax administration in Ghana.

The programme, announced on July 28, is inviting startups and small enterprises from around the world to develop digital tools that can improve the country’s revenue collection.

The initiative is focused on two pressing challenges. The first is finding effective ways to identify and register taxpayers in Ghana’s large informal sector. The second is creating systems to track and ensure compliance with value-added tax from e-commerce, a fast-growing area that remains difficult to regulate.

Companies that make it through the selection process will work directly with the Ghana Revenue Authority to shape their ideas into working prototypes. Three teams will be chosen for a four-day bootcamp in Switzerland’s Trust Valley, where they will receive mentorship and technical guidance. Their final concepts will be showcased at a conference in Geneva on December 2.

Applications are open only to startups and SMEs with fewer than 75 employees and annual revenue below five million dollars. The organisers say the goal is to connect government agencies with nimble, innovative firms that can deliver practical solutions, which could later be adapted for use in other developing economies.

Interested companies must submit proposals by September 12. Information sessions with Ghana Revenue Authority officials will run through August and early September to give applicants a chance to ask questions. Full details and applications are available at govtech.trustvalley.swiss/challenge.