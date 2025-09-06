Global Broker XS.com Sponsors South Africa Fintech Summit

Multi-asset trading platform XS.com has become the official global sponsor of the Smart Vision Summit, scheduled for September 12-13, 2025, at Protea Hotel Johannesburg Wanderers, as the company expands its presence in Africa’s growing fintech market.

The summit brings together business leaders, innovators, investors, and regulators from South Africa and across the continent to discuss emerging trends, technologies, and growth opportunities in fintech, trading, and financial services.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the fintech and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions. The company’s participation in the Johannesburg event reflects its strategic focus on emerging markets experiencing rapid fintech adoption.

“South Africa is a dynamic hub for financial technology and innovation, offering significant opportunities to empower traders and investors with advanced, transparent, and accessible platforms,” said Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com.

The company will operate from Booth No. 2, where attendees can explore its multi-asset trading platforms and institutional-grade infrastructure. Both regional and international teams will present interactive demonstrations and share insights on market developments.

XS operates as a globally regulated foreign exchange and CFD broker, offering CFD trading across multiple assets including forex, metals, stocks, and energy. The platform provides access to industry-leading trading systems including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The summit occurs amid heightened fintech activity in South Africa. Seamless Africa 2025 took place September 8-9 in Johannesburg with over 6,000 attendees focusing on fintech, payments, and digital transformation. Africa’s Premier Banking & Fintech Summit is scheduled for July 10-11, 2025, also in Johannesburg.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, welcomed the collaboration. “XS.com’s outstanding reputation in the fintech and financial services sectors makes them an invaluable partner for this important event,” he stated.

Smart Vision specializes in organizing major financial events and is classified among the top three positions in training and financial expertise in the Arab world’s financial sector. The organization focuses on knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among finance professionals.

The partnership highlights XS.com’s commitment to emerging markets, particularly regions where fintech adoption is accelerating. By combining global expertise with local market knowledge, the company aims to support financial professionals and entrepreneurs navigating international markets.

South Africa’s fintech sector has experienced significant growth, driven by mobile money adoption, regulatory innovation, and increasing financial inclusion initiatives. The country serves as a gateway for fintech companies seeking to expand across the African continent.

XS.com’s participation contributes to building a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem while fostering economic growth and promoting financial literacy in South Africa and the wider region.

The Smart Vision Summit will examine the future of the financial industry in South Africa and across the continent, providing a platform for discussion on digital transformation, regulatory developments, and investment opportunities in the region’s evolving fintech landscape.

As the official global sponsor, XS.com joins other industry leaders in supporting South Africa’s position as a key fintech hub, reinforcing the country’s role in driving financial innovation across Africa.