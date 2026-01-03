Global Arms Race Threatens Trade as Nuclear Arsenals Expand

Major powers including the United States, China, and Russia are expanding military capabilities at a pace not seen since the Cold War ended, prompting warnings from international institutions that the new arms race could heighten geopolitical risk and significantly hinder global trade.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released its 2025 Yearbook June 16, revealing that nuclear arsenals around the world are expanding after decades of gradual reduction. The institute’s findings show rising military expenditures and modernization programs coinciding with deteriorating arms control agreements.

The era of reductions in the number of nuclear weapons in the world, which had lasted since the end of the Cold War, is coming to an end, stated Hans M. Kristensen, Associate Senior Fellow with SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and Director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). Instead, we see a clear trend of growing nuclear arsenals, sharpened nuclear rhetoric, and the abandonment of arms control agreements.

The estimated global inventory of nuclear warheads stood at 12,241 as of January 2025, with approximately 9,614 in military stockpiles for potential use, representing an increase of 29 warheads from the previous year. About 3,912 warheads were deployed on missiles and aircraft, while close to 2,100 deployed warheads remained on high operational alert on ballistic missiles, predominantly owned by Russia or the United States.

SIPRI Director Dan Smith warned in the yearbook introduction about challenges facing nuclear arms control and prospects of a new nuclear arms race. Bilateral nuclear arms control between Russia and the USA entered crisis some years ago and is now almost over, Smith observed. The last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, New START, remains in force until early 2026, but there are no signs of negotiations to renew or replace it.

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing faster than any other country’s, with at least 600 warheads estimated as of January 2025. China is expanding at about 100 new warheads annually since 2023. By January 2025, China had completed or was close to completing around 350 new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos in three large desert fields in the north and three mountainous areas in the east. Depending on force structure decisions, China could potentially have at least as many ICBMs as either Russia or the USA by the decade’s end.

However, even if China reaches the maximum projected 1,500 warheads by 2035, that will still amount to only about one third of each of the current Russian and US nuclear stockpiles. SIPRI assesses that China may now maintain some warheads on alert in peacetime, signaling a shift toward doctrinal assertiveness.

Russia and the USA together possess around 90 percent of all nuclear weapons. Their respective military stockpiles seem to have stayed relatively stable in 2024, but both states are implementing extensive modernization programmes that could increase the size and diversity of arsenals in the future. If no new agreement caps their stockpiles, the number of warheads deployed on strategic missiles seems likely to increase after New START expires February 2026.

The United Kingdom, while not increasing its nuclear arsenal in 2024, expects its warhead stockpile to grow in the future after the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh confirmed earlier plans to raise the ceiling on warhead numbers to 260. Pakistan continued developing new delivery systems and accumulating fissile material in 2024, suggesting its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade. North Korea continues prioritizing its military nuclear programme as a central element of national security strategy, with SIPRI estimating the country has now assembled around 50 warheads with enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more.

In the Indo Pacific, tensions intensify as China conducts large scale military drills around Taiwan. These exercises, often involving warships, fighter jets, and missile units, simulate encirclements and blockades of key Taiwanese ports and airspace, raising concerns among global shipping and logistics firms about potential disruptions to one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

Beijing frames these maneuvers as warnings against external interference following increased US arms cooperation with Taipei, including an $11 billion weapons package approved by Washington December 2024. While China has not officially disclosed details of hidden missile deployments on or around Taiwan, US and independent analysts suggest rapid expansion of Beijing’s missile silos and long range strike capabilities aims at deterring external support for Taiwan and ensuring strategic leverage over the island.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that global policy uncertainty, including geopolitical risk, is dragging on world trade and growth, with global growth forecasts downgraded due to uncertainty and rising trade tensions. Research from the World Trade Organization (WTO) shows that persistent geopolitical conflicts have potential to drive up trade costs and reduce economic welfare.

A WTO working paper highlights that sustained geopolitical fragmentation, such as a decoupling of global trade networks, could slash global economic output by up to 12 percent in some regions as supply chains and technology flows become restricted. Any escalation of US China tensions and economic decoupling would have implications not just for the two largest economies, but for the rest of the world, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala warned October 2025, noting that protracted tensions could slow global trade growth for years.

Disruptions to key sea lanes in the Taiwan Strait, through which roughly one third of global shipping passes, could trigger supply chain bottlenecks and increased insurance costs, especially for high value goods like semiconductors and electronics. A blockade or militarized standoff in the region could force rerouting via longer and costlier alternatives, dampening global trade volumes.

The Taiwan Strait carries close to half the world’s container fleet annually, including 50 percent of all containerships in the world. Taiwan produces approximately 90 percent of the world’s most advanced chips vital for everything from smartphones and data centers to advanced military equipment. Any disruption to Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain is expected to cause shortages and increased costs worldwide, affecting markets for everything from refrigerators to cell phones to electric vehicles.

A full scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan could reduce global economic output by up to 2.8 percent according to Institute for Economics and Peace reports. Recovering supply chains and rebuilding business confidence would likely extend over several years post conflict. China’s own trade faces vulnerability as well, with approximately $1.3 trillion of its trade flowing through the Taiwan Strait.

Investors are reacting with risk premiums on global shipping futures and commodity markets seeing increased volatility as geopolitical risk premiums rise, signaling that businesses are pricing in potential disruptions to trade flows. Global insurers have indicated they would suspend coverage for East Asian shipping lanes in the event of military conflict or prolonged tensions.

The resurgence of great power military competition extends beyond national defense. Global military spending climbed by 9.4 percent in 2024 to $2.7 trillion, representing a 37 percent increase over the past decade. Wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, Sudan, and Ethiopia contributed to a rise in global conflict fatalities from 188,000 in 2023 to 239,000 in 2024 according to SIPRI data.

The election of Donald Trump as United States president has introduced uncertainty about US foreign policy, weakening reliability as an ally and prompting European nations like Finland, Sweden, and Poland to sign agreements allowing US troops and potentially nuclear weapons on their soil. Trump insisted any future arms control deal should include limits on China’s nuclear arsenal, adding complexity to already difficult negotiations.

The SIPRI Yearbook documents a broader deterioration in global security coinciding with nuclear modernization programs. Nearly all nine nuclear armed states, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel, continued intensive nuclear modernization programmes in 2024, upgrading existing weapons and introducing newer versions.

Israel, which does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, is believed to be modernizing its nuclear arsenal. In 2024, Israel conducted a test of a missile propulsion system that could be related to its Jericho family of nuclear capable ballistic missiles and appears to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona.

In early 2025, tensions between India and Pakistan briefly spilled over into armed conflict. The combination of strikes on nuclear related military infrastructure and third party disinformation risked turning a conventional conflict into a nuclear crisis, stated Matt Korda, Associate Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and Associate Director for the Nuclear Information Project at FAS. This should act as a stark warning for states seeking to increase their reliance on nuclear weapons.

Smith emphasized that eighty years into the nuclear era, it still makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to launch a nuclear war under any circumstances. However, persistent geopolitical uncertainty threatens the multilateral trading system that has supported decades of globalization, risking a rollback of economic integration built since the Cold War ended.

Analysts warn that the combination of nuclear modernization, conventional conflicts, and weakened arms control creates unprecedented risks. The signs are that a new arms race is gearing up that carries much more risk and uncertainty than the last one, Smith warned. The decline of bilateral arms control and absence of new agreements exacerbate these risks.

Economic policymakers and business leaders express concern about spill over effects on trade, investment, and growth. Whether major powers can establish new arms control frameworks while managing trade tensions remains uncertain as the world confronts simultaneous nuclear, conventional, and economic security challenges unprecedented since the Cold War era.