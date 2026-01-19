Global Air Cargo Volume Rebounds Five Percent

Global air cargo volume increased five percent during the first two weeks of January 2026 compared with the preceding two weeks, according to WorldACD Market Data released Wednesday.

The recovery follows typical post holiday seasonal declines as chargeable weight rose modestly across most regions. Worldwide average rates stood at $2.46 per kilogram in the week ending January 11, down from $2.51 the previous week but relatively stable compared to $2.43 recorded in early December.

Capacity improved four percent over the two week period after declining 20 percent over the preceding five weeks. The capacity increase reflects airlines restoring flights following holiday schedule reductions. North America led capacity growth with a 14 percent rise, while capacity from the Middle East and South Asia jumped eight percent.

Regional performance varied significantly. Africa posted the strongest chargeable weight growth at eight percent over two weeks, though rates declined one percent during the period. Asia Pacific volumes fell one percent while European shipments rose two percent compared with the prior two week span.

Rates from Asia Pacific origins dropped seven percent over the past five weeks as the peak shipping season concluded. North America rates fell four percent during the same period, while Europe experienced an eight percent decline. Middle East and South Asia rates dropped just two percent, showing relative resilience.

The chargeable weight metric measures actual weight or volumetric weight, whichever generates higher revenue for carriers. This standard industry measurement determines final shipping costs and reflects true cargo demand better than raw tonnage figures.

Year over year comparisons reveal mixed trends. Middle East and South Asia chargeable weight plunged 16 percent compared with the same two week period in January 2025, the steepest regional decline. Asia Pacific volumes fell seven percent year over year, while Central and South America dropped four percent.

Rates show widespread year over year declines across most major corridors. Africa rates fell 11 percent, Asia Pacific dropped seven percent, and Europe declined eight percent compared with January 2025 levels. Central and South America bucked the trend with a 10 percent year over year rate increase.

The data encompasses more than 500,000 transactions weekly from major freight forwarders and airlines. WorldACD tracks pricing, capacity and volume across hundreds of origin destination pairs, providing comprehensive market visibility.

Industry analysts attribute recent volatility to multiple factors including trade policy uncertainty, shifting e commerce patterns and geopolitical tensions. Strategic allocation of cargo capacity by airlines and freight forwarders has contributed to supply shortages in certain regions, supporting elevated spot rates on select corridors.

The removal of the United States (US) de minimis exemption, which previously allowed items worth less than $800 to enter without duties, significantly impacts Asia US air cargo flows. The US reported receiving over one billion parcels by air under this category in 2024, representing substantial volume now subject to new regulations.

Sustainable aviation fuel mandates could add further upward pressure on air freight rates in 2026 as carriers pass operational cost increases to shippers. European Union (EU) requirements for sustainable fuel usage take effect across member states this year.

E commerce growth remains a primary demand driver despite regulatory headwinds. E commerce is projected to grow 14 percent annually until 2026, supporting continued air cargo expansion even as manufacturing activity weakens in some regions.

Peak season dynamics shifted notably in late 2024. The Europe to North America air spot rate rose 21 percent month on month in December to $3.27 per kilogram, its highest level in over two years. Reduced passenger flight capacity during winter schedules and freighter reallocation to Asia drove the spike.

Looking ahead, market participants expect continued volatility rather than sustained price increases. Sudden shifts in capacity or routing can still cause short term disruption, but the broader trend suggests that elevated rates driven by tight capacity are less likely to return.

The tentative labor agreement reached January 8 between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) removes the threat of East Coast port strikes that could have shifted ocean cargo to air freight. October’s three day port strike had generated a 12 percent spike in Europe to US air volumes.

Regional trade lane performance shows Asia Pacific routes maintaining premium pricing despite volume softness. Northeast Asia to North America rates stood at $5.15 per kilogram in December, down six percent year over year but still elevated compared with pre 2024 levels. Southeast Asia to North America averaged $5.87 per kilogram.

Shippers increasingly adopt flexible contracting strategies to manage rate volatility. Historical data indicates 63 percent of air freight contracts signed in fourth quarter 2024 carried durations of one year or longer, up 16 percentage points from 2023. Freight forwarders continue negotiating nearly half their volumes in spot markets.

Trump administration tariff threats on European allies over Greenland could further disrupt established trade flows if implemented. Proposed 10 percent tariffs starting February 1, escalating to 25 percent by June, would affect eight European nations and potentially trigger retaliatory measures on $93 billion in American goods.