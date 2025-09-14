Global Air Cargo Rates Stabilize Amid Mixed Regional Performance

Worldwide air cargo rates remained flat at $2.42 per kilogram during the first week of September, showing resilience despite regional variations in capacity and demand across major shipping corridors. The latest WorldACD market analysis reveals stabilizing freight costs after a period of gradual decline from $2.56 in early August.

Regional performance data indicates divergent trends across key global markets, with Africa leading capacity expansion at 7% growth over the past five weeks while North America contracted by 4%. The mixed regional dynamics reflect ongoing adjustments in post-pandemic cargo distribution patterns and evolving trade relationships.

Asia Pacific markets demonstrated modest capacity growth of 3% over the five-week period, though chargeable weight volumes remained essentially unchanged. The region’s stable performance contrasts sharply with Middle East and South Asia markets, where chargeable weight declined 18% year-over-year despite maintaining positive short-term capacity trends.

European air cargo markets showed steady improvement with 5% year-over-year rate increases and neutral capacity adjustments. The performance suggests continued strength in transatlantic and intra-European trade flows, supporting cargo carriers’ revenue optimization strategies across these established routes.

Central and South American markets experienced minimal changes in both capacity and rates, indicating market maturity and stable demand patterns. The region’s performance reflects consistent agricultural export cycles and established manufacturing supply chains that maintain predictable shipping volumes.

North American cargo operations faced headwinds with declining capacity and modest rate pressures. The 2% rate decline over recent weeks suggests competitive pricing pressures and potentially weakening demand in key consumer markets, particularly affecting transpacific shipping routes.

Industry analysts note that current rate stability represents a significant shift from the volatile pricing seen during 2023 and early 2024. The $2.42 worldwide average reflects market normalization following extraordinary pandemic-era disruptions that drove rates to historic highs across most global corridors.

Capacity additions in African markets signal growing trade opportunities and infrastructure development across the continent. The 7% expansion rate substantially exceeds global averages, indicating cargo carriers’ confidence in emerging market potential and improved logistics capabilities.

Weekly transaction volumes exceeding 500,000 shipments provide comprehensive market coverage for the WorldACD analysis. The data encompasses major trade lanes and reflects real-time pricing across hundreds of origin-destination pairs, offering industry stakeholders detailed insights into market dynamics.

Current trends suggest air cargo markets are approaching equilibrium after years of disruption. Rate stability combined with selective capacity growth indicates healthy market conditions that support both carrier profitability and shipper cost predictability across major global trade routes.