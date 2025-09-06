Global Air Cargo Rates Show Mixed Performance Across Regions

Global air cargo markets displayed varied performance across different trade lanes during the final week of August, with Asia Pacific and Africa leading growth while North America experienced continued softness, according to the latest data from WorldACD Market Data.

Worldwide air freight rates averaged $2.44 per kilogram during the week ending August 31, representing a modest 3% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2024. The figure reflects ongoing market stabilization following periods of heightened volatility in recent years.

Regional performance showed significant divergence in the two-week period ending August 31. Africa demonstrated the strongest growth with an 11% year-over-year increase in chargeable weight, while Asia Pacific followed with 7% growth. Europe posted solid gains of 5%, and the Middle East and South Asia region recorded 3% increases.

North America bucked the global trend with a 2% decline in both rates and chargeable weight compared to the previous year, highlighting ongoing challenges in the region’s air cargo sector. Central and South America remained flat with no significant change in performance metrics.

The data encompasses more than 500,000 weekly transactions, providing comprehensive insight into global air freight trends across major trade routes. Weekly rate fluctuations showed relative stability, with worldwide averages ranging between $2.41 and $2.44 per kilogram over the five-week period examined.

Capacity trends revealed mixed regional dynamics. Asia Pacific showed the strongest capacity expansion at 8% year-over-year growth, while North America experienced flat capacity development. Europe posted modest 1% capacity increases, reflecting cautious expansion amid uncertain demand patterns.

The air cargo sector continues navigating complex market conditions as industry analysts project more measured growth ahead. Air cargo capacity is projected to grow by a maximum of 4% to 5%, while demand is expected to rise by 6% to 10%, depending on the trade lane, according to industry forecasts for the broader 2025 market.

Current market dynamics reflect ongoing adjustments following the exceptional volatility experienced during the pandemic and subsequent recovery periods. The average freight rate in air cargo is 49% higher than the 2019 level, indicating sustained elevation above pre-pandemic norms despite recent stabilization.

Looking ahead, market observers expect continued rebalancing as capacity additions meet evolving demand patterns. The air logistics sector has been riding high all year, but market watchers caution that growth in 2025 could slow sharply, suggesting potential moderation in the months ahead.

Industry revenue projections remain positive despite growth deceleration expectations. IATA’s outlook calls for member passenger and cargo airlines to achieve cargo revenue of $157 billion in 2025, up 5.4% from the current year, with cargo representing a larger share of total airline revenues than historically typical.

The regional variations in air cargo performance reflect broader global trade patterns and economic conditions affecting different markets. Asia Pacific’s strength aligns with continued manufacturing activity and trade flows, while North America’s weakness may reflect domestic economic conditions and shifting trade patterns.

Trade lane-specific performance indicates that businesses and logistics providers must increasingly adopt regional strategies rather than applying uniform global approaches to air freight planning. The divergent trends across major markets suggest continued market segmentation and specialized regional dynamics.

Current market conditions present both opportunities and challenges for air cargo stakeholders. Regions showing strong growth offer expansion potential, while softer markets may provide capacity optimization opportunities for carriers and cost advantages for shippers.

The weekly data publication represents ongoing industry efforts to provide transparent market intelligence as the air cargo sector continues evolving beyond pandemic-era disruptions toward more normalized operational patterns.

Market participants continue monitoring these trends as they develop strategic planning for the remainder of 2025 and positioning for anticipated market conditions in 2026.