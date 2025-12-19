Global Air Cargo Rates Rise Seven Percent Amid Regional Variations

Worldwide air cargo rates increased seven percent year over year in mid December, driven by strong demand from Africa and Europe despite capacity constraints across major trade lanes. Data from WorldACD Market Data shows rates reached 2.74 dollars per kilogram during the week ending December 14, marking steady growth throughout the final quarter of the year.

The latest market analysis reveals significant regional disparities in pricing trends. Africa recorded the strongest annual growth at 18 percent, while Europe followed with 11 percent gains compared to the same period in 2024. According to WorldACD, spot rates from Asia Pacific origins started 2025 at 23 percent above year ago levels. Asia Pacific and Central and South America both showed modest two week gains of two percent, while North America and Middle East and South Asia each grew one percent.

Chargeable weight patterns demonstrated mixed performance across regions during the two week comparison period. Africa led with seven percent growth, followed by Europe at five percent gains. Asia Pacific experienced a one percent decline in volumes, while Central and South America dropped seven percent. Middle East and South Asia volumes contracted 16 percent, and North America fell six percent during the measured period.

Capacity trends revealed a diverging picture from demand patterns. North America added seven percent more capacity over the past five weeks, while Middle East and South Asia increased eight percent. Other regions experienced capacity reductions, with Europe down two percent and Asia Pacific declining one percent. The capacity changes reflect strategic adjustments by airlines responding to shifting trade patterns and seasonal demand fluctuations.

The data indicates that global air cargo finished a remarkable year of growth despite moderation in the final months. Industry analysts at WorldACD noted that worldwide tonnages in December increased approximately six percent compared to 2023, though growth had softened from double digit figures earlier in the year. Full year 2024 generated a worldwide increase of nearly 11 percent according to preliminary analysis, marking the strongest annual performance since the pandemic peak in 2021.

Regional trade lanes showed varying pricing dynamics throughout the reporting period. Asia Pacific maintained the highest rates among major origin regions, though spot prices from those markets eased slightly in late December. The transatlantic westbound market experienced significant rate increases in the final months of 2024, with spot rates from Europe to North America reaching peaks before moderating in early 2025. Analysts attributed the transatlantic surge to seasonal drops in passenger belly hold capacity combined with shifts in freighter capacity toward Asia Pacific markets.

The International Air Transport Association reported that full year 2024 demand measured in cargo tonne kilometers increased 11.3 percent compared to 2023, exceeding the record volumes set in 2021. December brought continued strong performance with global demand up 6.1 percent above 2023 levels. Capacity for the full year increased 7.4 percent, creating a tighter supply and demand balance that supported higher yields throughout the period.

Cross border e commerce emerged as the primary driver of air cargo growth during 2024, with experts estimating that more than half of Asia origin volumes came from online retail shipments. The influx of large online marketplaces executing direct to consumer fulfillment strategies from China displaced traditional freight categories including apparel, electronics and automotive parts. E commerce volumes demonstrated resilience even after regulatory changes, with China to United States flows recovering quickly following temporary disruptions.

Manufacturing indicators presented a more subdued outlook for traditional air cargo segments. Purchasing managers indices in major economies remained below the expansion threshold for most of 2024, signaling continued weakness in industrial freight demand. The manufacturing sector struggles contrasted sharply with booming e commerce activity, highlighting the structural shift occurring within air cargo markets.

Geopolitical factors continued influencing capacity and routing decisions throughout the reporting period. Disruptions to container shipping through the Red Sea maintained conversion of ocean freight to air cargo on certain trade lanes. Airspace restrictions affecting long haul routes to Asia limited capacity on key corridors, contributing to elevated pricing levels. The combination of shipping diversions and airspace constraints helped keep yields at historically high levels relative to pre pandemic benchmarks.

Looking ahead to 2025, freight analysts project more moderate growth compared to the exceptional performance of 2024. Xeneta forecasts demand growth between four and six percent, while capacity increases are expected in the three to four percent range. The International Air Transport Association estimates 5.8 percent volume growth reaching 72.5 million tonnes, supported by continued e commerce strength and ongoing ocean shipping uncertainties.

Industry stakeholders expressed cautious optimism tempered by multiple risk factors. Potential trade policy changes, including tariff adjustments and regulatory measures affecting cross border e commerce, could materially impact volumes. Manufacturing weakness in Europe and other major economies raises questions about traditional freight recovery. Airlines and freight forwarders demonstrated growing market maturity through disciplined capacity management and longer term contract structures, suggesting the industry learned lessons from previous boom and bust cycles.

Capacity constraints remain a persistent challenge as aircraft manufacturers struggle to deliver new freighters quickly enough to meet demand. Competition for available lift intensified on key e commerce lanes, with yields on westbound Asia to Europe routes reaching levels more than double those on eastbound flows. Airlines adapted network designs and fleet deployments to capitalize on imbalanced trade patterns and maximize revenue opportunities.

The December data from WorldACD encompasses analysis of more than 500,000 transactions per week, providing comprehensive visibility into global air cargo pricing and volume trends. The market intelligence firm tracks detailed information for hundreds of origin and destination markets, enabling industry participants to benchmark performance and identify emerging opportunities. Rate movements and capacity adjustments during the measured period reflect the complex interplay of seasonal patterns, economic conditions and strategic decisions by airlines and shippers.