Global Air Cargo Rates Rise Amid Regional Variations

Worldwide air cargo rates averaged 2.42 United States dollars per kilogram during the week ending February 1, 2026, representing a 1 percent increase compared with the preceding two weeks and reflecting steady demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday period.

According to WorldACD Market Data, global chargeable weight declined 2 percent year on year during the latest two week period, though capacity increased 13 percent compared with the same period in 2025. The data reflects more than 500,000 weekly transactions tracked by the Amsterdam based market intelligence provider.

Regional performance showed significant variation across major air cargo corridors. Africa recorded the strongest rate growth at 9 percent during the two week comparison period, followed by Europe at 7 percent and Middle East and South Asia at 10 percent. Asia Pacific rates climbed 3 percent while North America declined 2 percent during the same timeframe.

Chargeable weight from Africa origins increased 4 percent year on year, while Asia Pacific volumes fell 5 percent compared with the corresponding period last year. Central and South America recorded a 4 percent decline in volumes year on year, while Europe remained flat. Middle East and South Asia experienced a 13 percent volume decrease, while North America dropped 4 percent.

Capacity trends varied substantially by region. Africa capacity surged 7 percent during the two week period, while Asia Pacific jumped 23 percent. Europe capacity climbed 10 percent, and Middle East and South Asia added 11 percent. North America capacity edged up just 1 percent during the comparison period.

The five week trend ending February 1 showed worldwide rates advancing 1 percent, with chargeable weight also up 1 percent. Capacity increased 10 percent over the five week period as airlines added freighter services and expanded belly hold cargo operations on passenger flights.

Rates remained below year earlier levels across most regions despite recent improvements. The worldwide average rate of 2.42 dollars per kilogram compared with rates ranging from 2.38 to 2.48 dollars over the preceding five weeks. Prior year rates during the same week registered 2.47 dollars per kilogram.

Regional pricing patterns reflected underlying supply and demand dynamics. Strong capacity additions in Asia Pacific dampened rate growth despite stable volumes, while tight capacity in Africa supported stronger pricing. Middle East and South Asia faced downward volume pressure despite double digit rate increases.

The data covers the period immediately preceding Lunar New Year celebrations, which typically generate significant cargo movements as manufacturers rush shipments before extended factory closures across Asia. Valentine’s Day on February 14 also drives seasonal flower shipments from production regions including Central and South America and East Africa.

WorldACD provides comprehensive air cargo market intelligence to airlines, freight forwarders, shippers, airports, and general sales agents. The company processes confidential data from partners under strict neutrality and independence principles, converting raw transaction information into actionable market insights.

The air cargo industry continues navigating macroeconomic headwinds including trade tensions, shifting supply chains, and evolving e commerce patterns. Tonnage growth in 2026 follows strong performance in 2025, when global volumes advanced 4 percent despite economic uncertainties.

Preliminary data for January 2026 indicated 9 percent year on year volume growth, though direct comparisons remain complicated by the shifting Lunar New Year calendar. Full month average worldwide spot rates in January reached 2.65 dollars per kilogram, declining 8 percent from December levels but remaining 1 percent below prior year figures.

Market participants continue monitoring developments including United States tariff policies affecting Asian imports, European Union measures targeting low value e commerce shipments, and Red Sea shipping disruptions that have redirected ocean freight volumes to air cargo services since 2024.