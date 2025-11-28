Global Air Cargo Rates Edge Higher Despite Volume Decline

Worldwide air cargo rates climbed one percent in the latest two week period ending November 23, 2025, reaching $2.68 per kilogram despite chargeable weight declining three percent, according to data published Wednesday by WorldACD Market Data covering more than 500,000 weekly transactions.

The pricing increase reflects continued supply demand dynamics favoring carriers as available cargo capacity growth lags behind demand. Year over year comparisons show worldwide rates up six percent while chargeable weight has declined three percent compared to the same two week period in 2024.

Africa origin cargo recorded the strongest rate performance with prices advancing 12 percent year over year, though volumes grew just one percent over the past five weeks. Middle East and South Asia rates climbed nine percent year over year, while chargeable weight from that region plummeted 19 percent in the two week comparison.

North America and Central and South America both posted four percent rate increases over the five week period, with chargeable weight from North America declining one percent while Central and South American volumes dropped three percent in the recent two week window. Europe saw rates decline one percent over five weeks despite capacity remaining flat, while Asia Pacific rates fell one percent even as the region recorded modest volume increases.

Regional capacity trends varied significantly. Africa led capacity growth at 12 percent year over year, followed by Asia Pacific at eight percent. Central and South America added eight percent more capacity, while North America and Middle East and South Asia remained flat. Europe registered no capacity change over the comparison period.

The disconnect between rising rates and falling volumes typically signals tight capacity utilization, forcing shippers to accept higher prices for available space. Air cargo capacity has grown just five percent year over year globally while demand patterns remain elevated, though moderating from the double digit growth rates that characterized most of 2024 and early 2025.

Previous year rates showed a declining trend through late 2024, starting at $2.76 per kilogram and falling to $2.64 by mid November before rebounding. Current year rates followed a similar pattern, beginning at $2.76 in late October and declining to $2.55 before recovering to $2.68 by late November. This seasonal pattern reflects typical peak season dynamics as retailers stock inventory ahead of year end holidays.

Asia Pacific markets continue dominating global air cargo flows. Spot rates from the region remained elevated at approximately $4.00 per kilogram in early November despite volume declines from major Northeast Asian origins including China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Southeast Asian origins including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore posted substantial volume increases ranging from 30 to 52 percent year over year on transpacific routes.

The volatile transpacific market has experienced significant disruption throughout 2025 as changes to United States (US) import tariffs and de minimis rules altered shipping patterns. China to US spot rates peaked at $5.59 per kilogram in early November, the highest level for 2025, though still below the $5.90 recorded during the equivalent period in 2024 when rates surged ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas shopping seasons.

Industry forecasts project global air cargo demand growing four to six percent in 2025, substantially lower than the double digit expansion recorded throughout 2024. The moderation reflects tougher year over year comparisons as 2024 volumes were already elevated, plus ongoing uncertainties around trade policies, manufacturing activity, and consumer spending patterns.

Ecommerce continues driving substantial air cargo demand, particularly from Asia Pacific origins. Business to business (B2B) ecommerce in Asia Pacific markets is projected to reach approximately $29 billion of the $36 trillion global market by 2026, with growth rates of 20 to 25 percent expected for 2025. Consumer preferences for niche brands promoted through social media platforms are reshaping demand patterns and supporting growth in previously underpenetrated markets.

Capacity constraints persist as older freighter aircraft retire while deliveries of new freighters experience delays. Airlines have prioritized passenger routes over cargo operations, reducing available bellyhold capacity on certain trade lanes. European carriers particularly face pressure as Chinese airlines expand capacity on Europe Asia routes, offering more competitive space and pricing.

Ocean freight disruptions continue providing support for air cargo demand. Although the Red Sea situation affecting container shipping has plateaued, any renewed maritime disruptions could trigger additional modal shifts toward air transport for time sensitive shipments. The brief US East Coast port strike in October generated a 12 percent month over month jump in air cargo volumes from Europe to the US.

Contract negotiation dynamics are evolving as market participants adapt to volatility. In 2024, shippers demonstrated growing preference for longer term air freight contracts of one year or more, which accounted for 63 percent of all agreements valid in the fourth quarter, marking a 16 percentage point increase from 2023. Meanwhile, freight forwarders negotiated nearly half their volumes in the spot market, potentially eroding revenues as airline rates increased.

The Ghana air cargo market forms part of the broader African region showing strong rate growth. Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra serves as a regional hub for cargo operations, handling pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, textiles, and manufactured goods. Ghana Airways Cargo and various international freight operators facilitate connections between West Africa and global markets.

Industry stakeholders emphasize that heightened market volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, manufacturing headwinds, and potential policy changes will continue impacting air cargo through 2026. Flexible freight rate negotiation methods including indexing or transparent pricing mechanisms may foster better collaboration across the industry as historical trends provide less reliable guidance for purchasing decisions.

Load factors, measuring capacity utilization, reached 63 percent globally in November, the highest level in more than 30 months. This elevated utilization indicates tight market conditions despite moderating demand growth. Airlines operating all cargo aircraft report planes nearly always fully loaded on main headhaul routes from Asia to North America and Europe.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) cautioned that proposed tariffs under the incoming US administration on major trading partners including Canada, China, and Mexico could upend global supply chains and undermine consumer confidence. The air cargo industry’s proven adaptability to rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic situations will likely be tested as new trade policies unfold.

Looking ahead, the peak season traditionally running through December will test whether capacity can meet demand without triggering the chaotic rate spikes witnessed in previous years. Improved inventory management and pre peak planning by retailers and logistics providers has prevented extreme volatility thus far, though any unexpected capacity shocks or demand surges could quickly tighten market conditions.

Market participants will closely monitor several factors through year end including manufacturing activity indicators, consumer spending trends during holiday shopping periods, resolution of trade policy uncertainties, ocean freight reliability, and airline capacity allocation decisions. The outcome of these variables will shape whether 2026 begins with continued moderate growth or returns to more volatile conditions.