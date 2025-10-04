Global Air Cargo Rates Edge Higher Despite Slowing Volume Growth

Worldwide air cargo rates inched upward in late September 2025, reaching $2.44 per kilogram despite softer demand growth that has raised questions about whether the traditional peak shipping season will materialize as expected this year.

Data from WorldACD Market Data covering the week ending 28 September showed average rates including surcharges climbed 1% year-over-year, though volumes increased just 1% compared with the same period in 2024. The modest growth marks a notable deceleration from the 5% year-over-year gains recorded in both July and August.

Regional performance varied considerably during the measurement period. Africa emerged as the strongest performer with chargeable weight up 9% year-over-year, while Asia Pacific volumes declined 2% despite that region’s historical dominance in air freight. North America also recorded a 2% drop in volumes, contrasting with flat to modest gains across other regions.

The data, which analyzes over 500,000 weekly transactions, revealed that capacity additions have largely kept pace with demand growth. Worldwide capacity expanded 2% over the past five weeks, while chargeable weight remained essentially flat over the same period. This balance between supply and demand has prevented the dramatic rate spikes that characterized earlier periods when capacity constraints drove pricing power.

Short-term momentum indicators painted a mixed picture. Comparing the final two weeks of September with the preceding two-week period, worldwide rates edged down 1% while volumes declined 6%. However, Africa bucked the trend with volumes up 5% on a two-week-over-two-week basis, alongside rate increases of 9% for the region.

Asia Pacific demonstrated particular weakness in the short-term comparison, with volumes falling 7% between consecutive two-week periods even as rates managed a 2% gain. The region’s struggles reflect broader concerns about Chinese export momentum and potential shifts in global supply chains.

Europe showed relative stability with rates up 3% year-over-year and volumes growing 1%, though capacity in the region remained essentially unchanged. Middle East and South Asia recorded 3% rate growth year-over-year despite a dramatic 22% plunge in volumes compared to the same period last year, suggesting structural shifts in trade patterns affecting that corridor.

Central and South America posted 5% rate growth year-over-year with volumes down just 1%, while capacity in the region expanded 2%. The relatively stable performance contrasts with more volatile patterns in major Asia-Pacific lanes.

The September data comes amid broader industry expectations that peak season demand would materialize as retailers stock inventories ahead of year-end holidays. However, global air cargo demand growth slowed to 3% year-on-year in September, at what would traditionally be seen as the commencement of peak season, following consecutive 5% increases in July and August.

Several factors may be dampening the traditional seasonal surge. E-commerce growth, while still robust, has normalized from pandemic-era highs when online shopping drove extraordinary air freight demand. Additionally, many retailers began building inventories earlier in 2025, potentially front-loading shipments that might otherwise have created September bottlenecks.

Geopolitical uncertainties continue affecting trade patterns and air cargo flows. Route diversions around conflict zones, changing manufacturing footprints, and evolving trade policies all influence where and how goods move through air freight networks.

The modest rate environment—with worldwide averages around $2.44 per kilogram—stands well below the peaks seen during pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions when some lanes commanded rates exceeding $10 per kilogram. However, current pricing remains elevated compared to historical pre-pandemic norms when rates below $2 per kilogram were common.

For airlines operating freighter aircraft and offering cargo capacity in passenger aircraft bellies, the relatively balanced supply-demand dynamics present both opportunities and challenges. Stable, predictable rates enable better planning and contract negotiations, but limit the potential for margin expansion that comes during tight capacity environments.

Freight forwarders—the intermediaries who aggregate cargo and book space with airlines—face pressure to deliver value to customers amid competition and rate transparency. The WorldACD data, which covers transactions from thousands of forwarders globally, provides unprecedented visibility into market conditions that historically operated with limited price discovery.

Looking ahead, several factors will determine whether air cargo markets strengthen or soften in the final quarter of 2025. Consumer spending patterns, inventory management strategies, capacity discipline by airlines, and potential disruptions from weather, labor actions, or geopolitical events all play roles.

The relatively muted peak season thus far suggests that air cargo may have entered a phase of more moderate, sustainable growth following the volatility of recent years. For an industry that experienced extraordinary swings—from capacity crunches when passenger flights disappeared during pandemic lockdowns to subsequent normalization as belly capacity returned—steadier conditions might prove welcome even if less dramatic.

Regional divergences within the global market illustrate how air cargo serves different economic patterns. Africa’s strong volume growth reflects the continent’s expanding manufacturing base and improving connectivity, while Asia Pacific’s weakness may indicate shifting production locations or inventory destocking by major importers.

The week-to-week volatility visible in two-week comparison data underscores how sensitive air cargo markets remain to short-term factors including holidays, weather events, and localized disruptions. These fluctuations make trend identification challenging, requiring analysis of longer timeframes to distinguish signal from noise.

Rate differentials across regions continue reflecting fundamental supply-demand balances, infrastructure quality, and competitive dynamics specific to each corridor. Routes with limited competition or capacity constraints command premium pricing, while lanes with multiple carriers and ample capacity face downward pressure.

For shippers deciding between air and ocean freight, the current rate environment makes air cargo more accessible for time-sensitive goods while ocean remains the economical choice for bulk or less urgent shipments. Air freight’s speed advantage commands a premium, but that premium has moderated from extreme levels seen during capacity crunches.

The air cargo industry’s evolution toward greater data transparency through platforms like WorldACD represents a significant shift from historical opacity. Real-time market intelligence enables more efficient pricing and capacity allocation, though some market participants lament the loss of information asymmetry that previously allowed for arbitrage opportunities.

As September’s data suggests, the remainder of 2025 may see air cargo markets continuing in this pattern: modest growth, stable but elevated rates, and regional variations reflecting localized economic conditions rather than dramatic global swings. Whether this “new normal” persists or gives way to renewed volatility depends on factors beyond the industry’s control, from economic growth trajectories to geopolitical stability to consumer behavior shifts.